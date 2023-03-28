Who is Nives Celsius? Meet the former Playboy model who got her ex-husband Dino Drpic transfer listed by club after indecent behavior on the pitch

Dino Drpic may not be popular, but he certainly made headlines when his wife Nives Celsius revealed that they engaged in indecent behavior in the middle of the pitch at an empty Maksimir Stadium.

Celsius, who was a Playboy model, appeared on a Serbian talk show in 2009, where she discussed her infamous liaison with Drpic. She explained how they had managed to engage in the activity, since it was her ex-husband's wish. She said on the show (via The Sun):

"Dino had arranged that people should turn on the stadium lights for us. He finally fulfilled his dream of having s*x in the middle of a football pitch. It was very naughty.”

The Croatia international, who spent eight years at Dinamo Zagreb, was swiftly put on the transfer list by his employers, who were less than impressed with the news. Drpic had won five league titles and six Croatian Cups during his tenure with the club, but it seems that his time there had come to an X-rated end, following his escapade with Nives Celsius.

He eventually left to join 2. Bundesliga club Karlsruher on loan before being sold to the German side at the end of the 2008-09 season. It is perhaps fitting that Drpic's time in the limelight ended in such dramatic fashion, given the colorful nature of his relationship with Nives Celsius.

It is easy to imagine the shockwaves that would have been felt throughout the football world as news of Drpic's indiscretion spread. Footballers are often held to high standards, both on and off the pitch, and understandably, Drpic had fallen foul of his club's moral code.

The Playboy model, who also worked as a singer and actress in Croatia, was certainly not one to shy away from the public eye. Her admission of their romp on the pitch will be remembered for years to come.

Nives Celsius has enjoyed growing fame over the years

A former Playboy model, Nives Celsius has a large following on Instagram with about 454,000 followers where she regularly uploads content about her personal and professional life. She has her own YouTube channel named Nives Celsius TV, which has about 28,000 subscribers.

Celsius has also been one of the judges on the show Tvoje lice zvuči poznato, Croatia's take on the famous Spanish reality series 'Your Face Sounds Familiar.' She competed in the same show's fourth season and became the first female winner of the show.

She has also been a part of a couple of Croatian TV Series, has published books and had produced a music album in 1999.

