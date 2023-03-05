Who is Paige Milian? Meet Chelsea star Raheem Sterling’s fiancée who quit job to support him after Liverpool transfer

Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling met his fiancee Paige Milian during his time at Queens Park Rangers when she used to work for JD Sports. After Sterling's move to Liverpool, Milian gave up her job to support the attacker.

Sterling moved to Liverpool in 2010 and made 129 appearances for the club before joining Manchester City in 2015. He moved to west London last summer from City in a deal worth £47.5 million.

Sterling and Milian have two children together. Their first son Thiago was born in 2017 and Thai Sterling, the couple's second son, was born in 2019. Sterling has a daughter from her previous relationship as well. Her name is Melody Rose.

Milian can often be seen posting photos of their children in Sterling's football kits. She has 104K followers on Instagram.

As Raheem Sterling traveled with the Three Lions to take part in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Milian stayed home in London. Their house, however, was the site of an attempted robbery during the tournament with Milian and the children present.

Sterling proposed to Milian in 2018 and the wedding was supposed to take place in 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They still haven't tied the knot.

Chelsea star Graham Potter speaks about Thiago Silva's injury

Thiago Silva: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Thiago Silva suffered an injury during Chelsea's clash against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend. The knee ligament injury will keep the central defender out for around six weeks.

Silva has been one of the Blues' best players this season. Hence, missing him is a massive setback for Graham Potter's side.

Potter, however, claimed that the veteran's absence will give others the chance to shine. Speaking to the media ahead of his team's showdown against Leeds United, Potter said (via the Blues' official website):

"You’re always going to miss a player and a person of Thiago Silva’s quality, but at the same time it’s an opportunity for other players, Wesley [Fofana] is coming back into the team after a long injury. We’ve missed him. He’s a different type of person to Thiago of course, but he has qualities as well."

The Blues won their clash against Leeds United by a scoreline of 1-0 as Wesley Fofana scored the winner. The win marked Chelsea's first win in six matches.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Liverpool vs Man Utd and other PL GW 26 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes