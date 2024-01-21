Who is Pau Cubarsi? Meet 16-year-old Barcelona star making La Liga debut for the club against Real Betis

Pau Cubrasi, 16, has been named in Barcelona's starting XI for the La Liga away clash against Real Betis on Sunday, January 21.

Cubrasi is a centre-back and came up through Barca's youth academies. He was born on January 22, 2007 in Girona. He was a part of Girona's academies before joining Barca back in 2018.

He became the third youngest player behind Lamine Yamal and Ilaix Moriba to play for Barca in the UEFA Youth League.

Back in April 2023, Cubrasi was called up by Xavi to train with the first team. The young central defender signed his first professional contract with the club on July 8, 2023, and was also a part of the team for pre-season.

He is now set to make his La Liga debut for Azulgrana. The youngster made his first appearance for the club during the Copa del Rey clash Round of 16 clash against Unionistas. He came on for Andreas Christensen, who suffered a blow. He even bagged an assist during the match on January 18, as Barca won 3-1.

The clash against Betis marks Cubrasi's first start as a Barcelona player. Pau Cubrasi partners Ronald Araujo at the heart of the defense for the away game.

The Real Betis game is an important one for Xavi's side. The defending Spanish champions are fourth in La Liga with 41 points from 19 matches.

They trail league leaders Girona by eight points with a game in hand. With a win or a draw, Xavi's side can catapult to third place, ahead of Athletic Bilbao, who have 41 points from 21 matches.

Barcelona manager Xavi praises youngster Pau Cubrasi

During his substitute appearance against Unionistas, Cubrasi showed the world glimpses of his talent. He was calm and composed on the ball and his physically imposing defending was on the display.

Ahead of the Betis clash, Xavi addressed Cubrasi's performance. He told the media that despite his tender age, the 16-year-old is ready for the top level. Xavi said (via Mundo Deportivo):

“Cubarsí is ready to play tomorrow and in any game. He played with great personality in the Cup and he did very well. We have a lot of hope for him. He’s very young but we believe he’s ready.”

The game against Betis is a great opportunity for Pau Cubrasi to showcase his quality. While Unionistas are a side from the third tier of Spanish football, Betis are a regular La Liga outfit. They could potentially cause problems for Barcelona's defense.