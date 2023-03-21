Who is Paul Mitchell? Meet scouting genius linked with Liverpool who helped unearth talents like Sadio Mane and Christopher Nkunku

AS Monaco sporting director Paul Mitchell has been linked with a move to Liverpool in the summer. The Reds' sporting director Julian Ward confirmed in November that he would be leaving the club in the summer.

The Merseysiders have identified Mitchell as a worthy replacement. The former defender has gained quite a reputation for unearthing hidden gems who have transformed into superstars later in their careers.

Mitchell was the brains behind Southampton signing Sadio Mane from RB Salzburg for a meager fee of £10 million. The Senegalese went on to join Liverpool and become a Premier League and UEFA Champions League winner with the Reds. Mane currently plies his trade for Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Mitchell also oversaw Son Heung-Min's transfer from Bayer Leverkusen to Tottenham Hotspur for £22 million. The South Korean has been one of Spurs' most important players in recent seasons.

Christopher Nkunku, who will join Chelsea in the summer, is one of the top strikers in European football. Nkunku joined RB Leipzig from Paris Saint-Germain for £11 million, once again, Mitchell was the man behind the move. Nkunku has scored 17 goals and has provided five assists in 27 games for Leipzig across competitions this season.

These are just a few examples of the extraordinary work that Mitchell has done as a sporting director. He is regarded as one of the best in the role and his potential arrival at Anfield should certainly excite the fans.

John Barnes urged Liverpool not to get involved in Josko Gvardiol race

Josko Gvardiol's monstrous performances for RB Leipzig have secured the Croat's status as one of the most sought after defenders in the world.

The likes of Real Madrid and Chelsea are interested in the player. While Liverpool are also interested, former Liverpool player John Barnes advised against the Reds potentially chasing the player. He told BonusCodeBets:

“Josko Gvardiol was very good at the World Cup but I don’t necessarily think that we need him right now. We have Joe Gomez, Ibrahim Konate, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and they are very good players. So, it’s not at the centre-back position that we need new players."

Barnes added:

“He (Gvardiol) would be a very good addition. He has a lot of qualities and he is strong. He is a fantastic player who is very agile and mobile. I think he would be able to do a good job for Liverpool. But again, we can’t rely on individual quality. Even if we bring new players in, the team has to make them look good and not the other way around.”

In 32 appearances across competitions, Gvardiol has helped Leipzig keep 11 clean sheets this season.

