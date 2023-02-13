Who is Pilar Rubio? Meet Sergio Ramos’ partner who is 8 years older than him and appeared in PSG superstar’s dreams thrice 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Sergio Ramos has been dating Pilar Rubio since 2012. Rubio is eight years older than Ramos and they have four children together.

Ramos started dating the model when he was 26-years-old. Rubio was 34 at that point in time. They first met on a TV show called "Se lo que hicisteis," hosted by Rubio.

Rubio reportedly appeared in Ramos' dreams three times, prompting the former Real Madrid superstar to take action. He eventually got her number and broke the ice by sending a text on Whatsapp.

Sergio Ramos has said previously (via Divinity):

"We started talking, we met and there began a love story and a family story."

The pair currently have four children named Sergio Jr., Marco, Alejandro and Maximo. Rubi, however, confirmed that the children are not aware of their celebrity parents' fame. She said:

"They have not experienced anything else, they see it as normal. They are children, they go to school with their friends and they don't play much football either."

FootWag @FootWag Pilar Rubio, madame Sergio Ramos Pilar Rubio, madame Sergio Ramos 🇪🇸 https://t.co/oE29iiRrMC

Rubio further added that she taught her children about the value of the things one owns and taking care of them. She said:

"Her father is a born worker, her mother too. I don't give them pay or anything, they are little children. If they want money, I tell them: 'Okay, you'll have to work.' My father made me clean the windows of the store that we had every Saturday. We come from supernormal families, the only thing we have done is work, that's it. They are very aware of the effort and sacrifice. I don't let them that they leave nothing on the plate, dad and mom have been working so that you have it and you have to eat it. I don't have much patience."

Sergio Ramos' PSG future remains uncertain

SL Benfica v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

After joining PSG from Real Madrid last season, Sergio Ramos suffered a lot with injuries in his first campaign. The former La Roja captain, however, has found his feet this season and has managed to establish himself as a crucial part of Christophe Galtier's team.

Ramos has made 30 appearances for the Parisian club this season and has been a mainstay at the heart of the defense.

He is contracted until the end of the current season and PSG are unsure about handing the legendary defender an extension.

PSG Report @PSG_Report



Leo Messi’s reaction to the Sergio Ramos goal.. Leo Messi’s reaction to the Sergio Ramos goal.. 🇦🇷👀 https://t.co/1MwtchvXpY

Poll : 0 votes