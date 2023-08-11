Who was promoted to Premier League 2023? Analysing all newcomers as Burnley mark Premier League return against Manchester City

The curtain has risen on the 2023-24 Premier League season with a clash at Burnley's Turf Moor, where champions Manchester City will inaugurate their title defense. It's a champion vs. champion encounter, as the Clarets won the Championship last season to gain promotion in style.

The Turf Moor residents, under the command of City legend Vincent Kompany, are no longer a familiar Burnley. Relocating from the depths of relegation in 2021-22, they have turned into a triumphant unit. With a blistering 101 points, with just three losses, their ascent was anything but accidental as they secured the Championship title.

Goals were many, 87 in total, while the defense was unyielding, conceding only 35. Finishing a staggering 10 points clear of their closest competition, the Clarets were undeniably the masters of the second tier.

Sheffield United joined Burnley in confirming their Premier League return, suffering 11 losses. Their 28 wins were commendable, but Burnley's accomplishment was the talk of grand style.

The third team to get promotion was Luton Town, but their 21 victories would be overshadowed by a thrilling playoff finale. It took a win on penalties against Coventry to ensure a return to the top flight of English football after a hiatus stretching since 1992.

Burnley endure rollercoaster from Premier League relegation to revival, chairman reveals

Relegation from the Premier League is a bitter pill, and it left a particularly acrid taste at Turf Moor in May 2022. The agony of the final day's defeat, marked by Callum Wilson's damning brace for Newcastle United, was not confined to the pitch.

Alan Pace, Burnley's chairman, found himself not just disappointed but assaulted by a barrage of anger from his own supporters. He recounted in an interview (via Daily Mail):

"People can't understand what it is like. To have people basically come up to the directors box on the way out and basically charge at the directors box and yell and scream and tell you to 'f*** off and go die'."

However, the appointment of Vincent Kompany as manager marked a pivotal metamorphosis. His philosophy is remarkably different from his predecessor Sean Dyche, who was notable for his pragmatic playing style. Instead, Kompany's possession style of football helped the Clarets exceed expectations and secure promotion in grand style.

Pace will be hoping that the former Manchester City captain-turned-coach can continue to drive the club to heights this season.