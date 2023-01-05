Who is Ricardo Regufe? Meet Cristiano Ronaldo's right-hand man who brokered record-breaking move to Al-Nassr

According to The Athletic, Ricardo Regufe played a key role in negotiating Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer to Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. The move will see the 37-year-old earn more than any other footballer in history. The duo have a long history together, dating back to Ronaldo's time as a young player at Sporting Lisbon.

Regufe, who joined Nike in 2000 at the age of 21, was responsible for managing Portugal's photoshoots with the sports manufacturer. He quickly gained Ronaldo's admiration and began accompanying the footballer at other commercial events.

As their relationship developed, Ronaldo became a sponsored Nike athlete, joining the popular brand Regufe worked for.

AlNassr FC @AlNassrFC_EN History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @Cristiano to your new home @AlNassrFC History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @Cristiano to your new home @AlNassrFC https://t.co/oan7nu8NWC

Regufe has played an increasingly important role in Cristiano Ronaldo's career over the years. In 2018, he became the legendary striker's personal manager. Although Regufe has typically focused on Ronaldo's commercial interests, he recently also became involved in sporting matters.

CNN @CNN Cristiano Ronaldo said his work in Europe is "done" after the move to his new Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr. cnn.it/3QfoX9s Cristiano Ronaldo said his work in Europe is "done" after the move to his new Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr. cnn.it/3QfoX9s https://t.co/SMBgexDSbk

He played a crucial role in negotiations between the five-time Ballon d'Or winner and his former club, Manchester United, regarding the footballer's departure. Regufe was also heavily involved in the negotiations for Ronaldo's transfer to Al Nassr, brokering the deal and securing the record-breaking contract.

Ricardo Refuge has reportedly become Cristiano Ronaldo's agent, while Jorge Mendes is out

Jorge Mendes, who has been involved in Ronaldo's transfers to Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus, did not participate in this particular transfer. The fact that the superagent, who has had a significant impact on the Portuguese icon's career, was not involved in the deal is noteworthy.

However, Regufe's role in the transfer demonstrates the close professional relationship and friendship between himself and the legendary footballer. Regufe, who is 43 years old, is well-respected for his negotiating skills and ability to persuade others.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive After 20 years in partnership, Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes no longer work together.



Cristiano's explosive Piers Morgan interview was a turning point and signalled the end of their relationship.



(Source: Publico) After 20 years in partnership, Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes no longer work together.Cristiano's explosive Piers Morgan interview was a turning point and signalled the end of their relationship.(Source: Publico) 🚨 After 20 years in partnership, Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes no longer work together. ❌ Cristiano's explosive Piers Morgan interview was a turning point and signalled the end of their relationship. (Source: Publico) https://t.co/YLD5JMKVqV

However, Regufe was unable to convince Ronaldo against participating in the interview with Piers Morgan, which ended his Manchester United career.

His reputation will surely be boosted by his successful organization of the most financially lucrative transfer in football history. His likeable personality and ability to connect with people at all levels have also earned him respect within the industry.

Regufe is known as a "nice guy" and has gained the approval of most of the Portugal national team. Notably, he was pitch-side and celebrating with the team when Cristiano Ronaldo won the Euros with the Selecao in 2016.

Regufe is also highly regarded at Manchester United, where he was popular for his ability to talk to everyone, from the CEO to the communications department staff.

