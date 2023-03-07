Who is Rike Nooitgedagt? Meet Virgil van Dijk’s partner who worked as fashion sales manager before following Liverpool star to UK 

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has enjoyed an incredible career all the while with Rike Nooitgedagt by his side. The couple met during their childhood and whilst the Dutchman has embarked on a memorable path in football, she has gone down the fashion route.

Nooitgedagt worked as a fashion sales manager during the pair's time in the Netherlands. However, Van Dijk was afforded the opportunity to join Celtic from FC Groningen in 2013. The fashionista put her career on hold to move to Scotland with the defender. She said after the transfer (via the Sun):

"I worked as a sales manager and sold different fashion brands to the stores in Holland. I loved it but had to resign to follow my man everywhere football takes him to."

Standard Sport @standardsport



"It's a great honour to be here and be in the bracket of those sort of players," he says.



"It gives me a lot of motivation to keep going."



bit.ly/ballondor2019



#BallondOr Virgil van Dijk with wife Rike Nooitgedagt."It's a great honour to be here and be in the bracket of those sort of players," he says."It gives me a lot of motivation to keep going." Virgil van Dijk with wife Rike Nooitgedagt."It's a great honour to be here and be in the bracket of those sort of players," he says."It gives me a lot of motivation to keep going."👉 bit.ly/ballondor2019#BallondOr https://t.co/VgAKZTxNRY

The couple introduced a baby daughter to their family in 2014 named Nila. Van Dijk received his first-ever international call-up in September when Nila was due. They, therefore, organized for Nooitgedagt to have the birth induced. Their second daughter, Jadi, was born in 2016.

Wherever football has taken Van Dijk, Nooitgedagt and their family dog has been by his side. He arrived in Premier League football in 2015 when he joined Southampton from Celtic. It wasn't long until he caught the eye of top clubs. Liverpool smashed their transfer record to sign the Dutch center-back for £75 million in 2018.

The couple's relationship is kept out of the public eye, with Nooitgedagt not on Instagram. Meanwhile, Van Dijk's 13.7 million followers are only party to his footballing ventures. However, they used to share snaps of themselves with their family dog. In one captioned photo, she stated:

"I love you not only for who you are but for who I am when I'm with you."

The Liverpool defender displayed his affection for his partner, captioning a picture of a holiday together:

"You are the love of my life!"

جوزفين @JosphineMamdouh Virgil van Dijk with his wife Rike Nooitgedagt for Vogue MAN Netherlands.



Photographed by Paul Bellaart Virgil van Dijk with his wife Rike Nooitgedagt for Vogue MAN Netherlands.Photographed by Paul Bellaart https://t.co/VFmkFEOfoF

The Dutchman has lifted the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, and League Cup during his career. He has made over 200 appearances for the Reds, with his loving family right by his side.

Liverpool's Van Dijk responds to the Reds' 7-0 thrashing of Manchester United

The Dutchman was delighted as Jurgen Klopp's side hit the Red Devils for seven.

Liverpool secured their biggest competitive win over Manchester United last Sunday (March 5) with a 7-0 demolition of their arch-rivals. Three doubles from Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, and Mohamed Salah and a late finish from Roberto Firmino did the damage.

Van Dijk was at his usual best, nullifying the threat of Marcus Rashford, who was kept quiet. The Dutch defender reacted to the Merseysiders' romp over United. He posted on Instagram:

"Felt pretty good!"

This hasn't been a feeling that Liverpool have enjoyed throughout the season as they have struggled for form. However, they now sit fifth in the league, trailing fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by three points with a game in hand.

Poll : 0 votes