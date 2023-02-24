Who is Robyn Keen? Meet the partner of Jack Hendry, the defender who held Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe to a 1-1 draw

Scottish defender Jack Hendry was part of the Brugge side that impressed against a Parisians team containing Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. His other half is also impressive, as she's termed the 'most beautiful British woman'.

Robyn Keen is Hendry's partner, and she posted a gorgeous snap of herself wearing a ginger wig on her Instagram account. She captioned the picture:

"Channelling Velma!"

One of her fans was wowed by the upload, responding :

"There is definitely no doubt you are the most beautiful British woman..."

Another gushed over her trendy look:

"Absolutely stunning," a second added with a love heart and fire emoji.

A third gushed with another heart:

"Killed this look!"

Robyn is an emerging model who has worked for British clothing brands Boohoo, Luxe to Kill and Miss Pap. She has 28.8K followers on Instagram and regularly posts pictures of herself styling fashion.

She pursued a psychology degree at the University of Nottingham, near her hometown in the west Midlands. Robyn is said to have met Hendry when he was playing for SPL side Celtic in 2018, per the Daily Star.

Hendry is Scottish and featured in the side's 2-0 defeat to the Czech Republic in their 2020 European Championships opener. However, as the model is English, she would have had difficulty picking a team to support when Scotland and England clashed. Perhaps luckily for the UON graduate, her partner didn't feature in such matches.

He did impress in the 1-1 draw with PSG in 2021, keeping Messi, Mbappe and Neymar at bay. The Scot made two tackles, one interception and two clearances.

Stade Reims manager Will Still in disbelief after Hendry and Co. keep Messi, Mbappe and Neymar quiet

Reims secured a memorable 1-1 draw against PSG on January 29, with Florian Balagon netting a last-gasp equaliser. Still was in the away dugout at the Parc des Princes and jumped with delight after the Arsenal loanee's late strike.

Neymar had given the Parisians the lead in the 51st minute, but Reims merited their draw. They nullified the threat of the Brazilian, Messi and Mbappe for the most part.

Still's journey as a coach has been an admirable one, as he used the video game 'Football Manager' to craft his skills. He went on to coach at Preston North End as part of his college degree. A few years later, he was coaching against Messi, Mbappe and Neymar at the Parc des Princes. He touched on that (via talkSPORT):

"If you told me about five or six years ago I’d be standing there telling my defenders how to defend against (Kylian) Mbappe, (Lionel) Messi and Neymar, I think I’d have probably said 'punch me in the face' because it sounds completely stupid."

Reims are tenth in Ligue 1, and Still has lost just one game in 17 games across competitions.

