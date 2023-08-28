“Who’s that money grabbing w***e” – Chelsea fans slam Mason Mount with new X-rated chant after Manchester United switch

A section of Chelsea fans have come up with a new chant to slam Mason Mount, who joined Manchester United from the Blues earlier this summer.

Mount's future with the west London side was under speculation towards the end of last season, with his contract expiring next summer. The club offered the Englishman a new contract, but the two parties couldn't agree on the terms.

The midfielder then joined Manchester United for £60 million, signing a five-year deal. He will earn around £250,000 per week at Old Trafford (via 90min).

The Portsmouth-born midfielder came through Chelsea's youth academy before making his senior debut in 2019. Mount won two Player of the Season awards with the club and registered 33 goals and 37 assists in 195 games for the Blues.

Hence, the club's fans were disappointed when he chose to move to Manchester United this summer. A section of the Blues' fanbase has come up with a chant slamming the Englishman, the lyrics of which read (via Football From The Stands):

"Who's that t**t who comes from Portsmouth, who's that money-grabbing w**re, Mason Mount is his name, and he hasn't got a brain, And he won't be winning trophies anymore."

Mount has failed to impress in his two competitive appearances for United so far. He also picked up an injury in the 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur and could be sidelined for four to six weeks (via The Telegraph).

Chelsea's Marc Cucurella close to joining Manchester United

As per Spanish outlet Marca, Marc Cucurella is set to make a loan switch from Old Trafford to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Manchester United have been dealt a big blow, as first-choice left-back Luke Shaw suffered an injury. The Englishman is likely to be out of action for at least two months. With Tyrell Malacia also injured, United are looking for solutions for the left-back position.

Cucurella, who has had a disappointing one-year stint with Chelsea, appears to be on the Red Devils' radar. The Spaniard joined the Blues from Brighton & Hove Albion for £62 million last summer and made 33 appearances across competitions.

Cucurella is interested in joining Manchester United on loan, but Chelsea are expected to demand that United pay the Spaniard's entire wages and a loan fee. The Red Devils are also interested in another former Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso, who plies his trade for Barcelona.