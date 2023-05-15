"Who's there, Messi? Damn it" - Barcelona star reacts hilariously as PSG superstar Lionel Messi joins his IG live

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo was delighted to see Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi join his Instagram live after the Blaugrana clinched the La Liga title.

Xavi's side earned a 4-2 win over Catalonian rivals RCD Espanyol at the RCDE Espanyol Stadium on Sunday (May 14). A brace from Robert Lewandowski and goals from Alejandro Balde and Jules Kounde claimed all three points for the visitors.

Hence, Barcelona took their points tally in La Liga to 85 points. With a 14-point lead over Real Madrid with four games left, the Blaugrana sealed their place atop the table, becoming champions of Spain for the first time since 2019.

Espanyol fans invaded the pitch after the game, but it did not stop Xavi's men from celebrating their triumph on Sunday. Back in the dressing room, Araujo gave fans a glimpse of the team's jollification through an Instagram live.

Interestingly, Messi was among those who joined the broadcast to watch the celebrations. Although Araujo was busy enjoying with his teammates, he was quick to notice the PSG superstar's presence.

"Who's there, Messi? damn it!" Araujo said on Instagram (via Argentinian television channel TNT Sports).

Messi faces an uncertain future with PSG as his contract expires at the end of the season. According to Fabrizio Romano, the forward is certain to leave the Parc des Princes this summer.

Saudi Arabian giants Al-Hilal are the only club to have made a concrete offer to Messi, offering him a deal worth over €400 million a year. However, the Argentinian reportedly prefers to stay in Europe.

The Blaugrana are keen to re-sign Messi, having reluctantly let go of him in 2021. Some fans reckon the megastar's presence on Araujo's Instagram live is a sign that he is interested in returning.

Lionel Messi played with Ronald Araujo at Barcelona before joining PSG

Ronald Araujo joined Barcelona from Uruguayan club CA Boston River for a deal worth over €5 million in 2018. The defender made his senior debut for the Blaugrana in their 4-0 La Liga win against Athletic Bilbao in October 2019. Hence, he shared the dressing room with Lionel Messi before the Argentinian joined PSG in 2021.

Araujo played 31 games across competitions with Lionel Messi at the La Liga club. The two even combined to score once, with the latter assisting the former in the team's 5-2 league win against Getafe in April 2021. They won the Copa del Rey in the 2020-21 season.

Lionel Messi could link up with Araujo if he returns to Barcelona this summer. The Spanish champions' financial constraints could hinder their hopes of re-signing the forward. It remains to be seen if they can resolve those issues and bring the PSG superstar back to the club.

