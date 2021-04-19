Who said what: Football world reacts to announcement of breakaway European Super League

It has been one of the most monumental days in football history as 12 of Europe's wealthiest clubs have announced their intentions to break away and form their own European Super League.

The announcement, which was made on Sunday night, confirmed that Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur have all officially signed up for 'The Super League', which is set to commence as soon as possible.

It will be an exclusive European league that will be played in midweek and coexist with the Premier League, LaLiga Santander, and Serie A. These 12 teams — termed as the 'founding clubs' of the competition — will be joined by a further three clubs as 'permanent' members of the league who can never face relegation from the ESL.

Proposed format for Super League:



- 20 participating clubs (15 Founding Clubs, five qualifying teams)



-Two groups of 10 with home and away fixtures



-Two-legged knockout format beginning with quarter-final round



-Final at neutral venue



Thoughts? 🤔 — Goal (@goal) April 18, 2021

Apart from these 15 clubs, five more teams will be eligible to participate in the competition and will have to qualify annually. The Super League will serve as a direct competitor to the existing UEFA Champions League structure.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez — the man believed to be the driving force behind the league — has been appointed as the president of the ESL, with Joel Glazer of Manchester United and Andrea Agnelli of Juventus as vice presidents.

Football's governing bodies UEFA and FIFA have released statements condemning the breakaway and have heavily criticised these plans, calling out the selfishness of the clubs and individuals involved.

This lot think they can sweep up £300m more each season than the other teams and then wander back on a Saturday and play with that advantage in the PL . Deduct points , fine heavily and embargo transfers. I hope they haven’t bought some of the other 14 clubs. #stopthesuperleague — Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 19, 2021

In an official statement, UEFA described it as "a cynical project, a project that is founded on the self-interest of a few clubs at a time when society needs solidarity more than ever," and stating that the players involved will not be allowed to represent their countries at international tournaments.

This claim was reiterated by UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin, who delivered a damning verdict of the situation as he said that the ESL is 'spitting in the face of football.'

Advertisement

🗣 UEFA president Ceferin:



"Andrea Agnelli is the biggest disappointment of all, I’ve never seen a person that would lie so many times, so persistently as he did. It’s unbelievable.



"We didn't know we had snakes so close to us, now we know." pic.twitter.com/wpnoZiGUR9 — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) April 19, 2021

Ceferin says there can "NEVER" be a peace deal where the Champions League feeds into the Super League. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) April 19, 2021

FIFA is in complete agreement with the European governing body and released a statement saying that they "can only express its disapproval to a 'closed European breakaway league' outside of the international football structures and not respecting the aforementioned principles."

Plans to create the ESL have been met with widespread criticism from all over the globe, with several football figures coming out to express their dismay. Here, we take a look at what notable figures across the world have had to say on the matter.

Advertisement

🚨 BREAKING 🚨



UEFA President Alex Ceferin statement on 'European Super League'



"As soon as possible the players should be banned from playing in UEFA competitions" pic.twitter.com/RLv6wXcPJT — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 19, 2021

Ceferin: "We might be naïve in not knowing we have snakes close to us. Now we do. There will be legal action soon." Says he has spoken to FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who is supportive and is due to speak tomorrow. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) April 19, 2021

Ceferin: "I am angry to see this team wants to steal football from our society. They write about solidarity. They don’t care S about solidarity. They only care about their pockets. They will be famous in the wrong way." — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) April 19, 2021

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has lashed out at Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli:



🗣 "I have never seen a person lie so many times and as persistently as he did. I spoke with him on Saturday afternoon and he said it is all lies.



"Greed allows all human values to evaporate." pic.twitter.com/N2qwzmuyQH — Goal (@goal) April 19, 2021

Advertisement

⚽️ “Football has to stay united.”



❌ “I believe, personally, that this ESL idea will not go far.”



🙏 “We must fight to keep football simple, understandable, and based on merit!”



Arsene Wenger says a European Super League cannot be allowed to happen. pic.twitter.com/zJsgYI6KB6 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) April 19, 2021

This so called « Superleague » is anything but « Super ». This greedy and callous move would spell disaster for our grassroots, for women’s football, and the wider football community... (1/2) — Luís Figo (@LuisFigo) April 19, 2021

(2/2) only to serve self-interested owners, who stopped caring about their fans long ago, and complete disregard for sporting merit. Tragic. — Luís Figo (@LuisFigo) April 19, 2021

Kids grow up dreaming to win the World Cup and the Champions League - not any Super League. The enjoyment of big games is that they only happen once or twice a year, not every week. Really hard to understand for all football fans out there...⚽💔 — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) April 19, 2021

🗣 "If this European Super League advances, those dreams are over."



Ander Herrera has given a passionate criticism of the plans 😡 pic.twitter.com/n1ACompCS2 — Goal (@goal) April 19, 2021

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel says he trusts his club to make the right decisions after they agreed to be part of a European Super League. pic.twitter.com/470eqixa7q — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 19, 2021

Advertisement

Liverpool are 'betraying their heritage' by joining the European Super League, according to Jamie Carragher. pic.twitter.com/4UEOkG8fGw — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) April 19, 2021

Bruno Fernandes endorses Daniel Podence's post celebrating the Champions League pic.twitter.com/SokDTsNcee — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) April 19, 2021

Hogan: “If we want to continue our journey of being a sustainable Club with ambition to grow and continue winning trophies then we should absolutely be part of that process and have a seat at the table rather than outside that group.” — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) April 19, 2021

Football will be in the near future on a brink of complete collapse. Nobody is thinking about the bigger picture, only the financial side.



I still believe we can solve this unpleasant situation. — Dejan Lovren (@Dejan06Lovren) April 19, 2021

Who else thinks this Super League bullshit is a joke??? I’m hoping every soccer/football fan in the world realizes how damaging this is to our game. #NOsuperleague — GIUSEPPE ROSSI (@GiuseppeRossi22) April 19, 2021

Joao Cancelo becomes the first #ManCity player to show disapproval of a #EuropeanSuperLeague by sharing Daniel Podence's post on his IG story. pic.twitter.com/19p8CHgmnz — Man City Report (@cityreport_) April 19, 2021

Advertisement

I was a fan before I played football, I’m a fan now and will be after I finish playing...it’s not about me or anyone else it’s about the millions of fans who follow there teams week in week out regardless of success/riches..funny how it starts getting more level & man jump🚢 — Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) April 19, 2021

Football is absolutely on one this morning 👀 — Patrick van Aanholt (@pvanaanholt) April 19, 2021

Today I wake up to crazy news! 😡 An insult to my belief: football is happiness, freedom, passion, fans and is for everyone. This project is disgusting, not fair and I’m disappointed to see clubs I represented involved. Fight against this! 💪🏻❤️⚽️ #StopTheSuperLeague — Lukas-Podolski.com (@Podolski10) April 19, 2021

Football is nothing without its fans. We’ve seen that clearly over the last 12 months. If fans stand as one against this anti-football pyramid scheme, it can be stopped in its tracks. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) April 19, 2021

Oooook .. i think i will stop watching football..cause the football i know is not football anymore 😭 — Bacary Sagna (@Sagnaofficial) April 18, 2021