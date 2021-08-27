Who said what: Football World reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's blockbuster return to Manchester United

News of Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United has sent ripples of excitement among fans all across the globe. The Portuguese forward decided to leave Juventus and soon emerged as a target for both Manchester clubs in England.

Although Manchester City were believed to be leading the race, the reigning Premier League champions did not table an official bid. In the end, Manchester City opted against pushing for a deal and rivals Manchester United capitalized on it.

The Red Devils acted quickly to secure a two-year deal for Cristiano Ronaldo, who is now set for a return to Old Trafford after 12 years. It is reported that Manchester United will pay €15 million plus €8 million as add-ons to Juventus in exchange for the services of Cristiano Ronaldo.

With an agreement already in place between Juventus and Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo is now expected to undergo his medical soon. Following the remarkable turn of events over the last few days, Cristiano Ronaldo bid farewell to the Juventus fans by penning a letter that read:

"Today I depart from an amazing club, the biggest in Italy and surely one of the biggest in all of Europe. I gave my heart and soul for Juventus and I'll always love the city of Turin until my final days."

'The 'Tiffosi Bianconeri' always respected me and I tried to thank that respect by fighting for them in every game, every season, every competition. In the end, we can all look back and realize that we achieved great things, not all that we wanted, but still, we wrote a pretty beautiful story together."

As the world continues to rave about Cristiano Ronaldo's homecoming, we take a look at some of the best reactions from the footballing world.

The world of football reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United return

SCARY HOURS! — Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) August 27, 2021

Wow wow wow, he’s home 🤩♥️ @Cristiano — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) August 27, 2021

Here-we-good work Bruno 🇵🇹😏 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2021

Breaking news: @Cristiano is going back to @ManUtd. Wow! Just Wow. What a signing. What a transfer window for United. What a home coming. Love it. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) August 27, 2021

Bye, bye Bruno Fernandes the fantasy asset👋🪦 — Magnus Carlsen (@MagnusCarlsen) August 27, 2021

Will you apologise to Tim? 👀 https://t.co/8dpUrG5GmT — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) August 27, 2021

VIVA RONALDOOO!!!! — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) August 27, 2021

What a sensational transfer window!!

Didn’t think the Messi transfer to PSG would be eclipsed but Ronaldo to United, when all the talk was to City. Wow!! 😳 — michael owen (@themichaelowen) August 27, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo no ordinary 36-year-old. Known for outstanding fitness and professionalism. He's confident he can carry on playing at highest level for several more years. Fits in with fast attacking style of play Solskjaer committed to and which Manchester United fans expect — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 27, 2021

This summer is drunk — Sid Lowe (@sidlowe) August 27, 2021

