Who said what: Football World reacts to Liverpool thrashing Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United

The world of football has reacted to Manchester United getting thrashed by Liverpool
Nived Zenith
Modified Oct 25, 2021 03:43 PM IST
Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo were handed one of their most humiliating defeats on Saturday in the Premier League as Liverpool secured an outstanding 5-0 win at Old Trafford. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men were completely outplayed on the night and had nowhere to hide after such a dismal performance.

It took the visitors just five minutes to break the deadlock after Mohamed Salah slid in a pass through on goal for Naby Keita, who finished with ease. The Manchester United defense crumbled further after a mixup between Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire allowed Keita to pounce on the ball. The midfielder regained possession and eventually Trent Alexander-Arnold delivered a low cross for Diogo Jota to guide the ball into the back of the net with his outstretched leg.

Salah then netted a quickfire brace in the space of seven minutes towards the end of the first half to ensure Liverpool secured a massive 4-0 lead at the interval. The Egyptian then completed his hat-trick in the 50th minute to put the icing on the cake for Liverpool.

🚨 FULL-TIME | #MUFC 0-5 #LFC 🚨A 𝙜𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙩 day for Liverpool at Old Trafford... a nightmare for Manchester United.📺 Watch Super Sunday on Sky Sports

Meanwhile, Manchester United were reduced to 10 men at the hour mark as Paul Pogba received marching orders for a rash challenge. Cristiano Ronaldo also had a goal disallowed for offside after intervention from VAR. Many Manchester United fans were pictured leaving the stadium well in advance after what proved to be a chastening experience.

The defeat has now piled the pressure on Manchester United boss Solskjaer. The Norwegian has received stern criticism for his inability to get the best out of the players at Old Trafford. Cristiano Ronaldo was also evidently frustrated throughout the game and irked the ire of the Liverpool players for allegedly kicking out at Curtis Jones. The Portuguese forward was booked in the aftermath of the incident as well.

Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram to write an apology in the wake of the hammering dished out by Liverpool. The 36-year-old stated the Manchester United players have no one but themselves to blame and thanked the fans for their support. Cristiano Ronaldo also expressed a desire to deliver better performances for Manchester United supporters starting now:

"Sometimes the result is not the one we fight for. Sometimes the score is not the one we want. And this is on us, only on us, because there’s no one else to blame.
"Our fans were, once again, amazing in their constant support. They deserve better than this, much better, and it’s up to us to deliver. The time is now!"
Cristiano Ronaldo on Instagram https://t.co/JTSvuwlYfA

Here's how the football world reacted to the thrashing handed out to Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United

What am I seeing… 😤
😂😂😂😂😂 @GNev2 https://t.co/UCD6GVECDU
Hear it’s not going terribly well for @ManUtd
In terms of beating a historic rival, the @LFC victory over @ManUtd doesn't get any better. As for a contest between two teams with @premierleague title credentials, United were way off. #MULIV
I repeat the Question, Where is @andygoldstein05 , I am worried about him 🙏🏿
Where do you start with that one? Sensational performance from @LFC and I’m running out of superlatives for that man @MoSalah. Quite staggering how some of the @ManUtd players have simply forgotten how to carry out the basics of playing football.
Wake me up when this is all over
A devastating day for all @ManUtd supporters and the club but it didn’t come out of nowhere. It was not a surprise.
@LFC showed them the difference, which is huge - having a philosophy & vision. Congrats, #LiverpoolFC.
Hopefully #ManchesterUnited will get back very soon. #MUNLIV
Best player on the planet right NOW!!!! Mo Salah don’t @ me
Defending is supposed to be collective. This is all individual and Liverpool tearing Man United to pieces
A rout.
A gubbing.
A filleting.
A demolishing.
A lesson.A finely honed team versus names thrown at a chalkboard.0-5
Remember when they all slaughtered me for slaughtering Ole?
And the misery continues.Reminding me of a particular game 10 years ago at Old Trafford … #MUNLIV
Keep spending while we keep beating you 😂. Up the reds ❤️🔴
#Liverpoolfc instagram.com/p/CVa-3L_hj7g/…
Wowww!! 0 - 4 after 45mins .. looks like someone gonna be gone in the morning .. if not tonight 🤷🏿‍♂️😰😰
7:1
0:5 Not bad today!
This is @LFC This is beautiful 😍 #MANLIV
That was A walk in the park folks,LFC please give Salah what’s required 👍
Nice away day, sounded like the travelling fans enjoyed that one 😃 Enjoy the rest of your Sunday reds 🔴 #anothermatchballmo #getwellsoonnabylad #YNWA https://t.co/JZHxEVU8ep
#MANLIV https://t.co/8DX9w7XmWf

Right bring Ronaldo on for the second half …. Game changer
Perfect performance. A brilliant afternoon at old Trafford! 💥 https://t.co/2sp7u2Mx0F
