Who said what: Football world reacts to Paris Saint-Germain's 4-1 demolition of Barcelona

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain's hotly-anticipated UEFA Champions League Round of 16 encounter at the Camp Nou ended in a resounding 4-1 success for the Ligue 1 champions. Kylian Mbappe took center stage for the Parisian giants in the absence of Neymar and produced a matchwinning performance, as he scored a historic treble against the Catalans.

Lionel Messi and Barcelona came into the game in a rich vein of form, but they were brushed aside by a clinical Paris Saint-Germain performance. Ronald Koeman's side showed flashes of brilliance, but the French champions put the game to the sword after a stunning showing in the second half.

Barcelona broke the deadlock in the first half, as Lionel Messi calmly dispatched a penalty after Layvin Kurzawa brought down Frenkie de Jong inside the box. Paris Saint-Germain, however, struck back almost immediately, as Mbappe latched onto a pass from Marco Verratti to restore parity.

Mbappe puts Barcelona to the sword with outstanding display for Paris Saint-Germain

The Frenchman compounded Barcelona's misery by adding two more goals to his tally in the second half, while Everton loanee Moise Kean also got his name on the scoresheet for the away side.

Speaking after the game, Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman admitted that Paris Saint-Germain were by far the superior team in the second half.

"We have to improve things and we knew that this could happen to us. They are ahead of us. Having lost 1-4 at home, there are very few options to come back, you have to be realistic."

"Today it has been shown that we lack things to be at the best level, especially at a Champions League level."

The Parisian giants now have one foot in the quarterfinals and will look to finish the job in the second leg, with Neymar scheduled to make an appearance against his former club provided he recovers from his adductor injury.

On that note, here is how the footballing world reacted to Paris Saint-Germain's humbling of Barcelona at the Camp Nou.

Pochettino gets his crowning moment at PSG...

This has been the closest to a Pochettino-style performance I've seen from PSG since he arrived. Direct, constant press, aggressive as a unit and it doesn't hurt when Kylian Mbappé plays to his absolute strengths.



Very good from the French club today. — Luis Miguel Echegaray (@lmechegaray) February 16, 2021

Champions League games played for PSG: 0

Champions League games managed for PSG: 1



Mauricio Pochettino gets his first taste of Europe's elite club competition with the club he captained. © — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 16, 2021

FT | Barcelona 1-4 PSG - what a way to announce yourself as Les Parisiens manager for Mauricio Pochettino in his 1st big game in charge. None of the showings in recent weeks from Les Parisiens suggested this was coming but Verratti, Kean, Paredes & hat-trick star Mbappé amazing. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) February 16, 2021

Mauricio Pochettino has now won more games vs Barcelona as a manager (2) than he did during his 13 games against them as a player (1). 😅



A night to remember for Poch. #UCL https://t.co/BToOrYnBuY — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 16, 2021

Mauricio Pochettino praises Marco Verratti:



"He allows for us each time to have attacking possession and to bring the ball out into good situations, to better start off attacks... He is a truly great player." https://t.co/euPSaxLbV3 — Get French Football News (@GFFN) February 16, 2021

Brutally honest reactions from those involved with Barcelona...

Ronald Koeman: "In the second half, they have been superior. They have been very effective. The first half was more even, but in the second half we had problems and they have proven to be superior to us both with the ball and in the physical aspect of the game." pic.twitter.com/Ly35v6z8za — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 16, 2021

Koeman: "I'm convinced we'll get to the level but it can't be done in two months. We have to strengthen some positions and continue to use players from La Masia. There is still a long way to go, but we can do it. We will get there." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 16, 2021

Koeman: "I don't think it's a blow. We are on a path to change things." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 16, 2021

Antoine Griezmann: "They were superior. It wasn't our best game." pic.twitter.com/dG2xuShzZa — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 16, 2021