Who said what: Footballing world reacts to Manchester City's incredible comeback to pip Liverpool to the Premier League title

Manchester City pipped rivals Liverpool to win their sixth Premier League title after a 3-2 comeback win over Aston Villa on the final day of the season.

The Cityzens were made to work hard after Villa went 2-0 ahead in the game. However, three quick goals in the second half made sure that Liverpool's result against Wolverhampton Wanderers did not matter for Pep Guardiola's side.

Two goals from Ilkay Gundogan and one from Rodri ensured Man City lifted the Premier League title in front of their fans.

The footballing world, along with a few Manchester City players, took to Twitter to react to their Premier League triumph. Here are a few reactions from renowned personalities from the world of football:

Gary Neville @GNev2 “They’ll be trying for a long time son to do what we’ve just done” “They’ll be trying for a long time son to do what we’ve just done” https://t.co/un3XPlRw18

Michael Owen @themichaelowen What an incredible end to the season. Congratulations @ManCity , commiserations @BurnleyOfficial Yet more proof that this league is the best in the world. What an incredible end to the season. Congratulations @ManCity, commiserations @BurnleyOfficial Yet more proof that this league is the best in the world.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🏻 This sport, this league, this season… unbelievable. 🤯 This sport, this league, this season… unbelievable. 🤯👏🏻

Fernandinho @fernandinho CHAMPIONS! 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 That's the spirit of Man City. You never give up! You always fight until the end. It happened ten years ago and it happened again.CHAMPIONS! That's the spirit of Man City. You never give up! You always fight until the end. It happened ten years ago and it happened again. 💙 CHAMPIONS! 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

Liam Gallagher @liamgallagher MCFC CHAMPIONS LG x MCFC CHAMPIONS LG x

Jamie Carragher @Carra23 This @premierleague season could be the best we’ve ever seen, Title race, top 4 & relegation all going to the wire. Brilliant atmosphere’s up & down the country with the fans back. Congratulations to Man City, disappointment for LFC but a 7th European cup will make up for it! 🤞🏻 This @premierleague season could be the best we’ve ever seen, Title race, top 4 & relegation all going to the wire. Brilliant atmosphere’s up & down the country with the fans back. Congratulations to Man City, disappointment for LFC but a 7th European cup will make up for it! 🤞🏻

Ilkay Gündogan @IlkayGuendogan ... again. One of the most emotional days of my career so far - what a way to become CHAMPIONS OF ENGLAND... again. #CmonCity One of the most emotional days of my career so far - what a way to become CHAMPIONS OF ENGLAND 🏆😍 ... again. #CmonCity 💙 https://t.co/9d8LrIWNdz

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha Guardiola and Klopp. Two great managers fighting it out till the last few minutes of a season! Class! Guardiola and Klopp. Two great managers fighting it out till the last few minutes of a season! Class!

Liverpool FC @LFC



There have been so many memorable moments, together. One game to go.



See you all in Paris Thank you for your brilliant support this season, Reds. What an incredible ride this special team has taken us all onThere have been so many memorable moments, together. One game to go.See you all in Paris Thank you for your brilliant support this season, Reds. What an incredible ride this special team has taken us all on ❤ There have been so many memorable moments, together. One game to go.See you all in Paris 🇫🇷 https://t.co/IuccGSLdle

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacted to his side finishing second best to Manchester City again in the title race. The German tactician was proud of his side's achievements and also congratulated Man City for their title win.

Speaking after beating Wolves 3-1, Klopp said (via Liverpool's official website):

"I am proud but I’m disappointed of course as well. There are maybe worse scenarios; if you would have been a point up and don’t make it, that might feel even worse. But apart from that, it’s not cool. But it’s not completely unexpected obviously, it was clear before the game that a lot of things had to happen."

He added:

"I don’t want to forget it, I said it in all interviews and will say it here as well of course: congratulations to Man City, Pep Guardiola, all staff, all players, whole club, for being champions. We were close but in the end not close enough. That’s how it is."

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts after beating Liverpool to the Premier League title

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has labeled his group of players "legends" after yet another successful season in the Premier League. Speaking after their tight contest against Aston Villa, Guardiola said (via the club's official website):

"We are legends. When you win four in five then it’s because these guys are so special. We will be remembered. We won with 100 points, second one at Brighton, winning at home with our people is the best. Four Premier Leagues in five years is probably the best achievements we have done in our careers."

He added:

"It was the best atmosphere I have lived since I came here. Tomorrow we can celebrate together in the Manchester streets with cigars and beers."

Squawka @Squawka Pep Guardiola is the first non-British manager in English football history to win four top-flight league titles. Pep Guardiola is the first non-British manager in English football history to win four top-flight league titles. 🏆🏆🏆🏆 https://t.co/mZvu6VAW3f

Manchester City have won four of the last five Premier League seasons and show no signs of slowing down. The Cityzens will once again be the favorites to retain the title as they have added Norwegian forward Erling Haaland to their ranks.

Liverpool, meanwhile, still have one more game remaining in the season. Jurgen Klopp's side will now travel to Paris to face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final on May 28.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava