Who said what: Footballing world reacts to Real Madrid's stunning comeback against Manchester City to reach UEFA Champions League final

In one of the greatest Champions League games, Real Madrid produced a stunning comeback to beat Manchester City 3-1 on the night, 6-5 on aggregate in the semifinals at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday. Los Blancos will now face Liverpool in the final in Paris on May 28.

Pep Guardiola's men came into the game with a slender 4-3 lead from the first leg. They looked destined to make it through to the final when Riyad Mahrez gave them the lead after 73 minutes. However, two late goals from substitute Rodrygo took the game to extra time.

Frenchman Karim Benzema then converted a penalty in the first period of extra time to give his team a 3-1 win and book their place in the final in Paris.

The footballing world and a few Real Madrid players took to Twitter to react on their win against Manchester City. Here are a few reactions from renowned personalities from the world of football:

Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker One of the most extraordinary and thrilling two legged Champions League games in the history of the competition. @ManCity were clearly the better side and unlucky to lose, but this @realmadriden has immense character and somehow keep finding something from somewhere. Football eh! One of the most extraordinary and thrilling two legged Champions League games in the history of the competition. @ManCity were clearly the better side and unlucky to lose, but this @realmadriden has immense character and somehow keep finding something from somewhere. Football eh!

Vini Jr. @vinijr 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍 120 MINUTI EN EL BERNABÉU SON MOLTO LONGO!!! A la finaaaaal!!🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍 120 MINUTI EN EL BERNABÉU SON MOLTO LONGO!!! A la finaaaaal!! 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍

FC Spartak Moscow @fcsm_eng Can confirm that we have the same amount of UCL trophies as Manchester City. Can confirm that we have the same amount of UCL trophies as Manchester City.

Real Madrid will now look to win their 14th Champions League title and their second under Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian tactician guided Madrid to the La Decima in 2014.

It's worth mentioning that Madrid's last Champions League title came in 2018, when they defeated Liverpool in the final in Kiev. Two goals from Gareth Bale and one from Karim Benzema helped Los Blancos secure a 3-1 win.

Carlo Ancelotti and Rodrygo react to Real Madrid's famous victory over Manchester City

Manager Carlo Ancelotti credited his team's mentality for digging deep and finding a late goal through Rodrygo to make a comeback against Manchester City.

The Italian tactician said after his team secured their place in the final (via the club's official website):

“It’s not so easy to explain. When everyone thought the game was finished it came down to just one fine detail, a good combination and a goal by Rodrygo. We put all our energy into it. You need a bit of luck to win these types of games though."

Rodgyro, who scored twice in the dying moments of regulation time, said:

“I'm really happy to be able to score two goals in the semi-final and get Madrid to the place where they always belong - the Champions League final - and to win it. I couldn't hear what my teammates were saying to me because I couldn't believe what was happening. We were losing the game, my first goal in the 90th minute and we were dead, and then what happened was what happened."

Real Madrid are now looking to secure a league and Champions League double this season. The Madrid giants already secured their 35th La Liga title by beating Espanyol 4-0 last weekend.

