Who Said What: Memphis Depay, Aurelien Tchouameni and other footballers react as Paul Pogba officially returns to football with Monaco

The football world has been lit up with reactions after French midfielder Paul Pogba completed a long-awaited return by signing with AS Monaco. The former Manchester United man is set to feature for the Ligue 1 side from the 2025-26 season after nearly two years out.

Ad

Pogba was banned for four years for doping in August 2023, just over a year after he left Manchester United to join Juventus for free. An appeal saw his ban reduced to 18 months and he was free to join a new club from March this year, having had his contract with the Bianconeri torn up.

Fellow football stars and football personalities expressed their excitement at the return of the 32-year-old to professional football with the French side with comments on Instagram. The likes of Memphis Depay, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Aurélien Tchouameni, Fabrizio Romano, Alex Sandro, and several others reacted go the announcement from the French side.

Ad

Trending

Depay expressed his delight with a simple comment.

"He's back 🦁"

Jerome Boateng showed love to the midfielder with emojis.

"🔥❤️😍"

Former Manchester United man Fosu-Mensah also shared his reaction in the comments.

"😍😍👏"

Journalist Romano wished him the best of luck at Monaco.

"Good luck Paul!"

Former Monaco star Tiemoue Bakayoko also shared his excitement at the signing.

"Fuegooo ❤️🤍"

Another former player of the Principality club, Tchouameni, commented with emojis.

"🔥🔥🔥🔥"

Former Juventus teammate of Paul Pogba's, Sandro, hailed the signing with emojis.

Ad

"🙌🏽💪🏽"

Paul Pogba has signed a deal with Adi Hutter's side that will see him remain in France until the summer of 2027. The experienced midfielder was linked with clubs in the MLS and Saudi Arabia before returning to France, where he will play for the first time as a professional.

Monaco set to complete second key transfer after Paul Pogba: Reports

French giants AS Monaco are reportedly set to complete the signing of Barcelona ace Ansu Fati after signing Paul Pogba as a free agent. The French outfit are keen on the Spanish forward and have already reached an agreement for his transfer with his club.

Ad

SPORT reports that talks have been finalized for the transfer of the La Masia product, who has undergone a medical already. He will join the French side on an initial loan move, with a buy option clause of just €11 million included, as well as a significant sell-on clause.

Barcelona will cover part of the wages of the 22-year-old, who clearly has no place in the plans of Hansi Flick. He had offers from Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and other parts of Europe but opted to move to France and play in the UEFA Champions League.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More