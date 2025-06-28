Who Said What: Memphis Depay, Aurelien Tchouameni and other footballers react as Paul Pogba officially returns to football with Monaco

The football world has been lit up with reactions after French midfielder Paul Pogba completed a long-awaited return by signing with AS Monaco. The former Manchester United man is set to feature for the Ligue 1 side from the 2025-26 season after nearly two years out.
Pogba was banned for four years for doping in August 2023, just over a year after he left Manchester United to join Juventus for free. An appeal saw his ban reduced to 18 months and he was free to join a new club from March this year, having had his contract with the Bianconeri torn up.
Fellow football stars and football personalities expressed their excitement at the return of the 32-year-old to professional football with the French side with comments on Instagram. The likes of Memphis Depay, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Aurélien Tchouameni, Fabrizio Romano, Alex Sandro, and several others reacted go the announcement from the French side.
Depay expressed his delight with a simple comment.
"He's back 🦁"
Jerome Boateng showed love to the midfielder with emojis.
"🔥❤️😍"
Former Manchester United man Fosu-Mensah also shared his reaction in the comments.
"😍😍👏"
Journalist Romano wished him the best of luck at Monaco.
"Good luck Paul!"
Former Monaco star Tiemoue Bakayoko also shared his excitement at the signing.
"Fuegooo ❤️🤍"
Another former player of the Principality club, Tchouameni, commented with emojis.
"🔥🔥🔥🔥"
Former Juventus teammate of Paul Pogba's, Sandro, hailed the signing with emojis.
"🙌🏽💪🏽"
Paul Pogba has signed a deal with Adi Hutter's side that will see him remain in France until the summer of 2027. The experienced midfielder was linked with clubs in the MLS and Saudi Arabia before returning to France, where he will play for the first time as a professional.
Monaco set to complete second key transfer after Paul Pogba: Reports
French giants AS Monaco are reportedly set to complete the signing of Barcelona ace Ansu Fati after signing Paul Pogba as a free agent. The French outfit are keen on the Spanish forward and have already reached an agreement for his transfer with his club.
SPORT reports that talks have been finalized for the transfer of the La Masia product, who has undergone a medical already. He will join the French side on an initial loan move, with a buy option clause of just €11 million included, as well as a significant sell-on clause.
Barcelona will cover part of the wages of the 22-year-old, who clearly has no place in the plans of Hansi Flick. He had offers from Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and other parts of Europe but opted to move to France and play in the UEFA Champions League.