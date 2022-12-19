Who Said What: Sporting icons react as Lionel Messi is finally crowned world champion after winning FIFA World Cup 

And it's done. After what has been a journey like no other, Lionel Messi has now completed football by winning the FIFA World Cup.

There was a feeling that this was always going to be his tournament, the ultimate swansong for the greatest player to have graced the beautiful game.

But no one would've predicted how it all panned out for the little man from Rosario during what turned out to be an unforgettable run in Qatar. From the depths of despair against Saudi Arabia to scaling the highest peak in world football, it has been a journey far from normal. The stuff of dreams, really!

Argentina were deserved winners in the end and it looked like Lionel Scaloni's men would cruise to a win in the FIFA World Cup final at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday.

Messi netted the opening goal from the penalty spot, calmly slotting it into the back of the net after Ousmane Dembele clipped Angel Di Maria's heels. He was involved yet again as Argentina doubled their lead in the 36th minute - 13 minutes after the opening goal.

The star forward produced a neat flick to initiate a move that ended with Alexis Mac Allister feeding an inch-perfect pass for Di Maria to send Argentina into seventh-heaven.

This was the perfect script, Argentina still sitting comfortably on their two-goal advantage with just 10 minutes left. And then the tables turned, the Argentine fans in the stadium shell-shocked.

Reduced to being a mere passenger for the majority of the game, Kylian Mbappe decided to get in on the act, perhaps quite fortuitiously at first. Nicolas Otamendi was found guilty of bundling down Randal Kolo Muani, the referee pointed to the spot and Mbappe took the chance with aplomb.

If his first goal stemmed from a bit of luck, the second was out of this world. Kingsley Coman regained possession in midfield before a neat exchange between Marcus Thuram and Mbappe.

The Frenchman then produced an outrageous finish to volley the ball past Emiliano Martinez, who could only manage to get a hand to it as the ball nestled into the corner.

The unthinkable unfolded in front of our eyes, Messi had it in the bag but could he remarkably fall short yet again? As the game moved on to extra-time, the tension became palpable.

Only Messi could save Argentina now, everyone knew it. And once again, it was him. It had to be him!

He was in the right place at the right time as he struck home from close-range after a rebound, despite an attempted goal-line clearance from Dayot Upamecano. As the Argentines celebrated, their little magician was nearly reduced to tears.

But it was far from over. Possibly the greatest game of football our generation has ever witnessed had another twist in the tale. Gonzalo Montiel was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the penalty area after a corner-kick and France were presented with a golden opportunity. Mbappe was never going to miss, he completed a sensational hat-trick and took the game into the penalty shootouts.

This was truly Messi vs Mbappe and they were both flawless on the night. But the ensemble cast behind one of them faltered. Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni failed to convert their spot-kicks as Messi looked up to the heavens, El Diego watching, surely!

In what proved to be an unbelievable game of football, Argentina and Messi remarkably triumphed 4-2 on penalties. What a story, the little man, the GOAT, has completed football. No questions asked!

On that note, here's how some of the biggest icons in sport reacted to Messi winning the FIFA World Cup:

Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt Many congratulations to Argentina on doing this for Messi! Wonderful comeback from the way they started the campaign.



Special mention to Martinez for the spectacular save towards the end of extra time. That was a clear indication to me that Argentina would clinch this. Many congratulations to Argentina on doing this for Messi! Wonderful comeback from the way they started the campaign.Special mention to Martinez for the spectacular save towards the end of extra time. That was a clear indication to me that Argentina would clinch this. https://t.co/KoXOTl1fSE

Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker It’s been an absolute privilege to watch Lionel Messi for nearly 2 decades. Moment after moment of spellbinding, breathtakingly joyous football. He’s a gift from the footballing Gods. So pleased that he’s lifted the ultimate prize in our sport. Gracias y felicidades, campeón. It’s been an absolute privilege to watch Lionel Messi for nearly 2 decades. Moment after moment of spellbinding, breathtakingly joyous football. He’s a gift from the footballing Gods. So pleased that he’s lifted the ultimate prize in our sport. Gracias y felicidades, campeón. https://t.co/XTiZUcovLI

Manny Pacquiao @MannyPacquiao MESSI! So happy for you. GREATNESS MESSI! So happy for you. GREATNESS 🐐

Andy Murray @andy_murray Is messi the best athlete of all time? Forget just football. What a man. Is messi the best athlete of all time? Forget just football. What a man.

George Russell @GeorgeRussell63 Crickey what a World Cup Final!! Well done to both sides, well done to Argentina, well done to Messi!! Crickey what a World Cup Final!! Well done to both sides, well done to Argentina, well done to Messi!! 👏

Sundar Pichai @sundarpichai One of the greatest games ever. Well played Argentina and France. Jogo Bonito. Nobody deserves it more than #messi , imho the greatest ever to play the game. What a swansong. #FIFAWorldCup One of the greatest games ever. Well played Argentina and France. Jogo Bonito. Nobody deserves it more than #messi, imho the greatest ever to play the game. What a swansong. #FIFAWorldCup

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha Spare a thought for Kylian Mbappe. Greatness embraced him today. But reserved a farewell for Messi. Spare a thought for Kylian Mbappe. Greatness embraced him today. But reserved a farewell for Messi.

DK @DineshKarthik



I loved it



Thanks FOOTBALL

#Messi𓃵

#Mbappe𓃵



#FIFAInTheHouse

#FIFAWorldCup2022 I don't remember when i had goosebumps watching another sport .... But this finals was amazing .I loved itThanks FOOTBALL I don't remember when i had goosebumps watching another sport .... But this finals was amazing .I loved it Thanks FOOTBALL ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️#Messi𓃵 #Mbappe𓃵 #FIFAInTheHouse #FIFAWorldCup2022

Dirk Nowitzki @swish41 What a final!!! So happy for Messi What a final!!! So happy for Messi

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 🏽 🏽 Phenomenal effort from Mbappe though, what a final! 🏽 #FIFAWorldCup #ArgentinaVsFrance If you look closely there's a W in this pic. Congratulations to Messi and Argentina for winning the World Cup🏽 Phenomenal effort from Mbappe though, what a final! If you look closely there's a W in this pic. Congratulations to Messi and Argentina for winning the World Cup 👏🏽👏🏽 Phenomenal effort from Mbappe though, what a final! 🙌🏽 #FIFAWorldCup #ArgentinaVsFrance https://t.co/NrBNiHfznA

Nicolas Otamendi @Notamendi30

CAMPEONES DEL MUNDO Después de esto no hay más nada 🥇CAMPEONES DEL MUNDO Después de esto no hay más nada 🥇🏆CAMPEONES DEL MUNDO https://t.co/MQmdDEddUZ

Lisandro Martinez @LisandrMartinez EL SUEÑO MAS GRANDE DE TODOS!!!

CAMPEONES DEL MUNDOOOOOOO!!!!! ARGENTINA ARGENTINAAAAA CARAJ000000 EL SUEÑO MAS GRANDE DE TODOS!!!CAMPEONES DEL MUNDOOOOOOO!!!!! ARGENTINA ARGENTINAAAAA CARAJ000000 https://t.co/KzW2NUpsNm

James Maddison @Madders10 #Messi𓃵 For those who know football know that tonights result didn’t determine whether Messi was the best player ever or not. But yet I’m so happy he did for the people who thought he needed it so now there’s no debate. For those who know football know that tonights result didn’t determine whether Messi was the best player ever or not. But yet I’m so happy he did for the people who thought he needed it so now there’s no debate. 🐐 #Messi𓃵

Declan Rice @_DeclanRice Lionel Messi. The Best Ever. Lionel Messi. The Best Ever. 🐐

Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker Glorious. Truly glorious. Congratulations Argentina. You deserved it. Messi deserves it. Glorious. Truly glorious. Congratulations Argentina. You deserved it. Messi deserves it.

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan BREAKING: Argentina win the World Cup on penalties. What a game. Incredible drama. Congrats to Lionel Messi & his team. Commiserations to the French who gave it everything, especially the brilliant Mbappe.

Football eh.. bloody hell! BREAKING: Argentina win the World Cup on penalties. What a game. Incredible drama. Congrats to Lionel Messi & his team. Commiserations to the French who gave it everything, especially the brilliant Mbappe. Football eh.. bloody hell!

Jérôme Boateng @JeromeBoateng Very happy for my teammate 🏽



Chin up my French fellows, you played a superb tournament 🏽 Congratulations Lionel Messi and Argentina. Finally you got the trophy you truly deserve.Very happy for my teammate @nico_taglia as well.Chin up my French fellows, you played a superb tournament Congratulations Lionel Messi and Argentina. Finally you got the trophy you truly deserve. 🏆 Very happy for my teammate @nico_taglia as well. 💪🏽 Chin up my French fellows, you played a superb tournament 👏🏽🇫🇷

Some celebrities and the Indian Prime Minister also extended their wishes:

Narendra Modi @narendramodi This will be remembered as one of the most thrilling Football matches! Congrats to Argentina on becoming #FIFAWorldCup Champions! They’ve played brilliantly through the tournament. Millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi rejoice in the magnificent victory! @alferdez This will be remembered as one of the most thrilling Football matches! Congrats to Argentina on becoming #FIFAWorldCup Champions! They’ve played brilliantly through the tournament. Millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi rejoice in the magnificent victory! @alferdez

Dhanush @dhanushkraja Di Maria stepped up when mattered , and Emi Martinez the Hero of this match ! Or even the World Cup !! Probably the happiest day of this year. Messi ! Fairy tale endings are possible !! The most deservingDi Maria stepped up when mattered , and Emi Martinez the Hero of this match ! Or even the World Cup !! Probably the happiest day of this year. Messi ! Fairy tale endings are possible !! The most deserving ♥️♥️⭐️⭐️ Di Maria stepped up when mattered , and Emi Martinez the Hero of this match ! Or even the World Cup !! Probably the happiest day of this year.

Lionel Messi hints at crazy celebrations after FIFA World Cup glory

Argentina's triumph in Qatar has sent the country into a frenzy. Messi, who guided La Albiceleste to their third FIFA World Cup title, has admitted he can't wait to witness the celebrations back in Argentina.

Speaking after the game, he said:

“We can't wait to be in Argentina to see how crazy the celebrations is going to be.”

All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 @AlbicelesteTalk 🗣️ Leo Messi: “We can't wait to be in Argentina to see how crazy the celebrations is going to be.” 🗣️ Leo Messi: “We can't wait to be in Argentina to see how crazy the celebrations is going to be.”

Winning the FIFA World Cup is undoubtedly the pinnacle of what has been a career like no other. Enjoy it Leo, you deserve every bit of it.

Get Argentina vs France Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes