Who said what: World reacts as Lionel Messi wins record 7th Ballon d'Or

Last night's Ballon d'Or ceremony saw PSG and Argentina superstar Lionel Messi win the prestigious men's award for a record seventh time. He did so by beating the likes of Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski and Chelsea's Jorginho, among others.

While Lewandowski was undeniably the favorite to win last year's award and performed spectacularly this year as well, Lionel Messi's historic Copa America victory with Argentina could have tilted the scales in his favor.

The Bayern Munich superstar was awarded a consolatory prize in the form of the Striker of the Year award, but he will certainly rue finishing second to Lionel Messi. Notably, Robert Lewandowski has had an exemplary year, smashing Gerd Muller's long-standing Bundesliga goalscoring record. He scored 41 goals in the league and subsequently won the European Golden Shoe.

Robert Lewandowski @lewy_official Congratulations Leo Messi and @alexiaputellas winners of the #BallonDor2021 , congratulations also to all nominated players!👏 I won Striker of the Year Award and no Player can win an individual award without strongest team and loyal fans behind him. Thank you for your support🤜🤛 Congratulations Leo Messi and @alexiaputellas winners of the #BallonDor2021, congratulations also to all nominated players!👏 I won Striker of the Year Award and no Player can win an individual award without strongest team and loyal fans behind him. Thank you for your support🤜🤛 https://t.co/I6j4BtluYS

Chelsea's Jorginho has also had an exceptional year, winning the UEFA Champions League with the Blues and UEFA Euro 2020 with Italy.

However, it was Lionel Messi who ultimately took home world football's most coveted individual prize. While he may not have had the most prolific season by his own lofty standards, Messi did drag Barcelona along single-handedly in the first half of the year before winning Argentina's first major trophy since 1993. The second half of the year hasn't been quite as memorable for him, having struggled since his move to PSG. However, although Messi may have scored just 4 goals in 11 appearances across competitions this season, PSG look like they could comfortably win the Ligue 1 title this season.

This 7th Ballon d'Or now puts Lionel Messi two clear of his ultimate rival Cristiano Ronaldo, and many echelons clear of everyone else.

After winning the award last night, a relieved and elated Lionel Messi spoke about his win, his move to PSG as well as what the award means to him and his family.

"It was indeed a special year for me and of course it helped me in my new stage, in this new stage in my life. This move to PSG."

"And concerning my family, my kids, well, yes, I know that they do really enjoy the moments and I enjoyed to see them happy. And so do I enjoy seeing my parents, my cousins, my brothers also happy to see me win this trophy again."

Lionel Messi also acknowledged Robert Lewandowski's efforts and said:

"Well, it was indeed a great year for him (Robert Lewandowski). He is a classy striker and an amazing goalscorer. He finished the best scorer of the season. Maybe he will win the trophy next year, especially being in such a good club."

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Leo Messi after winning his 7th Ballon d'Or 🗯🔊 Leo Messi after winning his 7th Ballon d'Or 🗯🔊 https://t.co/ECwOrBKfuq

Best reactions as Lionel Messi wins historic 7th Ballon d'Or award

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Messi



2009: Leo Messi

2010: Leo Messi

2011: Leo Messi

2012: Leo Messi

2015: Leo Messi

2019: Leo Messi

2021: Leo Messi Official. Lionel Andrés Messi wins the Ballon d’Or 2021. It’s a record with his seventh Ballon d’Or. ⭐️🇦🇷 #ballondor 2009: Leo Messi2010: Leo Messi2011: Leo Messi2012: Leo Messi2015: Leo Messi2019: Leo Messi2021: Leo Messi Official. Lionel Andrés Messi wins the Ballon d’Or 2021. It’s a record with his seventh Ballon d’Or. ⭐️🇦🇷 #ballondor #Messi2009: Leo Messi2010: Leo Messi2011: Leo Messi2012: Leo Messi2015: Leo Messi2019: Leo Messi2021: Leo Messi https://t.co/b5Qo3gFkAP

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan No offence to Messi but he's not even in the Top2 players at PSG, let alone best in the world. #BallonDor No offence to Messi but he's not even in the Top2 players at PSG, let alone best in the world. #BallonDor

Gary Lineker 💙 @GaryLineker It’s a magnificent seven. Congratulations to Lionel Messi on winning yet another Ballon d’Or. A truly extraordinary footballer and an absolute credit to the sport both on and off the pitch. 👏🏻👏🏻 It’s a magnificent seven. Congratulations to Lionel Messi on winning yet another Ballon d’Or. A truly extraordinary footballer and an absolute credit to the sport both on and off the pitch. 👏🏻👏🏻

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer People said Lionel Messi shouldn't win the Ballon d'Or because he never won a World Cup or a Copa America. The year he wins and dominates a Copa America, people say he doesn't deserve it. The hate is real. People said Lionel Messi shouldn't win the Ballon d'Or because he never won a World Cup or a Copa America. The year he wins and dominates a Copa America, people say he doesn't deserve it. The hate is real.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Credit to Cristiano Ronaldo finishing 6th in the Ballon d'Or voting, paying tribute to Lionel Messi's 6 Ballon d'Ors. I respect that. Credit to Cristiano Ronaldo finishing 6th in the Ballon d'Or voting, paying tribute to Lionel Messi's 6 Ballon d'Ors. I respect that.

JJ. Omojuwa @Omojuwa I knew this was going to pain them. I never for a second thought they’d be pained this much. Hug a fellow near you. #LM7 tweets all year. Lionel Messi 7. Anywhere you see 7, Messi earned it! I knew this was going to pain them. I never for a second thought they’d be pained this much. Hug a fellow near you. #LM7 tweets all year. Lionel Messi 7. Anywhere you see 7, Messi earned it! https://t.co/rYl7qVqH6t

Neymar Jr's Instagram story

Oliver Kahn @OliverKahn Neben seiner Ehrung zum Stürmer des Jahres hätte @lewy_official den #BallonDor genauso verdient gehabt, weil er seit Jahren jeden Tag absolut Herausragendes leistet. Glückwunsch dennoch an Lionel #Messi Neben seiner Ehrung zum Stürmer des Jahres hätte @lewy_official den #BallonDor genauso verdient gehabt, weil er seit Jahren jeden Tag absolut Herausragendes leistet. Glückwunsch dennoch an Lionel #Messi!

Ray Hudson @RayHudson

All the cynics,critics &haters,keep throwing ya bricks at him!He takes them & builds another monument to his genius w/them!

Messi`s world.Where the insane & impossible,becomes the expected!🇦🇷

#Messi #GOAT #BallonDor The Mozart of our game,for eternity..the rest? Banjo players.All the cynics,critics &haters,keep throwing ya bricks at him!He takes them & builds another monument to his genius w/them!Messi`s world.Where the insane & impossible,becomes the expected!🇦🇷 The Mozart of our game,for eternity..the rest? Banjo players.All the cynics,critics &haters,keep throwing ya bricks at him!He takes them & builds another monument to his genius w/them! Messi`s world.Where the insane & impossible,becomes the expected!🇦🇷#Messi #GOAT #BallonDor

Sam Tighe - Ranks FC Podcast @stighefootball A real shame for Lewandowski to miss out on what he's clearly owed, but at least it's the best player in the world denying him of that...not Jorginho. A real shame for Lewandowski to miss out on what he's clearly owed, but at least it's the best player in the world denying him of that...not Jorginho.

Ray Hudson @RayHudson #GOAT



🤯 40+ goals in a year for a 12th time

👏 44 goals in 20/21

🏆 35th Barcelona trophy

🔝 LaLiga top scorer for an 8th time

👊 Breaks Pele's record for most goals at 1 club (672)

🇦🇷 Copa America Honest Prem Lover🇺🇸 @Barcatrollpt2 @RayHudson do you think Messi deserved the Ballon D’or? @RayHudson do you think Messi deserved the Ballon D’or? No...he deserved the Ballon M`ore😊 #Messi 🤯 40+ goals in a year for a 12th time👏 44 goals in 20/21🏆 35th Barcelona trophy🔝 LaLiga top scorer for an 8th time👊 Breaks Pele's record for most goals at 1 club (672)🇦🇷 Copa America twitter.com/Barcatrollpt2/… No...he deserved the Ballon M`ore😊 #Messi #GOAT 🤯 40+ goals in a year for a 12th time👏 44 goals in 20/21🏆 35th Barcelona trophy🔝 LaLiga top scorer for an 8th time👊 Breaks Pele's record for most goals at 1 club (672)🇦🇷 Copa America twitter.com/Barcatrollpt2/…

Ian Darke @IanDarke Ballon D’Or award ? Hard to take seriously. Sorry. Ballon D’Or award ? Hard to take seriously. Sorry.

IIKHUNE3216 @IIKHUNE_32_16



0 players better than him

0 arguments left against him

7 balon d’ors



lionel andrés messi. 👑 they call him 0070 players better than him0 arguments left against him7 balon d’orslionel andrés messi. 👑 #GreatestOfAllTime they call him 0070 players better than him 0 arguments left against him7 balon d’ors lionel andrés messi. 👑#GreatestOfAllTime 🐐 https://t.co/ZqS45DCZmN

Ronaldinho Gaúcho @10Ronaldinho Meus parabéns Leo Messi!!! É uma alegria mt grande te ver com mais uma bola de ouro, vc é mt merecedor de td que acontece em sua vida…

Já são 7 e cabe mais heim!? kkkkkkkkk Tmj meu amigo 👏🏾👏🏾🤙🏾 Meus parabéns Leo Messi!!! É uma alegria mt grande te ver com mais uma bola de ouro, vc é mt merecedor de td que acontece em sua vida…Já são 7 e cabe mais heim!? kkkkkkkkk Tmj meu amigo 👏🏾👏🏾🤙🏾 https://t.co/q7jq13i7d0

