Who said what: World reacts to Solskjaer’s Manchester United sacking

Manchester United have decided to part ways with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following a string of disappointing results in the past few weeks.

Manchester United suffered a shock 4-1 defeat against Watford at Vicarage Road which happened to be the final nail in Solskjaer's coffin as manager. The club made the decision public on their website. The statement read:

"Manchester United announces that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as manager. Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and it is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision. While the past few weeks have been disappointing, they should not obscure all the work he has done over the past three years to rebuild the foundations for long-term success."

Manchester United have decided to appoint former midfielder Michael Carrick as caretaker manager. United's hierarchy are looking to appoint an interim manager for the rest of the season. They will then make a permanent appointment for next season. Manchester United stated the following:

"Michael Carrick will now take charge of the team for forthcoming games, while the club looks to appoint an interim manager to the end of the season."

The writing was against the wall for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after Manchester United suffered a humiliating 5-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool at Old Trafford. The Red Devils have won just one game in their previous seven Premier League games. The barren run included defeats at the hands of Aston Villa, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City and Watford.

The defeat to Watford has left United in seventh place in the standings, 12 points behind league leaders Chelsea.

The world reacts to Manchester United's sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Various worldwide celebrities have reacted to Manchester United's decision to part ways with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Former superstar David Beckham commented on the Instagram post saying:

"The most gracious man in the room…"

Patrice Evra thanked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for making believe in the club yet again:

"Thank you for making us believe in Manchester United again people forget really quickly"

Former midfielder Ander Herrera also took to Instagram to wish Solskjaer good luck in his future endeavors:

“One of the best people I have met in football. All the best Ole.”

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has also acknowledged his clashes with Solskjaer:

"I wish him all the best. I was a pleasure to play him. He beat me more than I wanted"

Here are more reactions from various personnel associated with the Red Devils and the football world in general:

Manchester United @ManUtd



Thank you for everything, Ole ❤️



#MUFC Manchester United can confirm that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as Manager.Thank you for everything, Ole ❤️ Manchester United can confirm that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as Manager.Thank you for everything, Ole ❤️#MUFC

Harry Maguire @HarryMaguire93 You signed me for the best club in the world and gave me the biggest honour in football. Huge respect and forever grateful.



Thankyou for everything boss.



Legend 🔴 You signed me for the best club in the world and gave me the biggest honour in football. Huge respect and forever grateful. Thankyou for everything boss. Legend 🔴 https://t.co/coBoYmEvFv

Laurie Whitwell @lauriewhitwell



He was unable to meet expectations, but final wretched scene is an indictment on those who let situation get that far. Whatever his faults, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer managed Manchester United with good intentions. He clearly cared, restored spirit + the football could be fun.He was unable to meet expectations, but final wretched scene is an indictment on those who let situation get that far. #MUFC Whatever his faults, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer managed Manchester United with good intentions. He clearly cared, restored spirit + the football could be fun.He was unable to meet expectations, but final wretched scene is an indictment on those who let situation get that far. #MUFC

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



It’s over. Ole leaves Manchester United job. Official and confirmed. Manchester United have parted ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjær, mutual agreement reached as confirmed by official statement 🔴 #MUFC It’s over. Ole leaves Manchester United job. Official and confirmed. Manchester United have parted ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjær, mutual agreement reached as confirmed by official statement 🔴 #MUFCIt’s over. Ole leaves Manchester United job. https://t.co/QRg94l87e8

Gary Neville @GNev2 Thank you Ole. You did us proud . The last two months were tough but before that you restored some soul into the club. ❤️ Thank you Ole. You did us proud . The last two months were tough but before that you restored some soul into the club. ❤️ https://t.co/cseYVIFgqK

michael owen @themichaelowen It has to be the worst possible time for @ManUtd to be looking for a new manager. Early in the season with hardly any top managers available. The only obvious one available is Zidane but the language barrier is surely a huge issue. An interim manager looks likely - again. It has to be the worst possible time for @ManUtd to be looking for a new manager. Early in the season with hardly any top managers available. The only obvious one available is Zidane but the language barrier is surely a huge issue. An interim manager looks likely - again.

Football Daily @footballdaily



gives his reaction to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer leaving his role as Manchester United manager 🗣 "It looked like they had the world on their shoulders. When a manager can't get a performance out of his players, in this game, you're gonna lose your job." @GNev2 gives his reaction to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer leaving his role as Manchester United manager 🗣 "It looked like they had the world on their shoulders. When a manager can't get a performance out of his players, in this game, you're gonna lose your job."@GNev2 gives his reaction to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer leaving his role as Manchester United manager https://t.co/9Jlz2WAqtO

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



"Things aren't going well so maybe there needs to be a change to improve things."



An open and honest "I'm not saying I'm enjoying saying a manager should lose his job.""Things aren't going well so maybe there needs to be a change to improve things."An open and honest @rioferdy5 on Ole Gunnar Solskjær's Man Utd position... "I'm not saying I'm enjoying saying a manager should lose his job.""Things aren't going well so maybe there needs to be a change to improve things."An open and honest @rioferdy5 on Ole Gunnar Solskjær's Man Utd position... https://t.co/SxwaqHbVXb

John Bradley @johnbradleywest He gave us some of the best moments since Sir Alex left. We looked immense under him at times. And he was always a gent. #solskjaer He gave us some of the best moments since Sir Alex left. We looked immense under him at times. And he was always a gent. #solskjaer https://t.co/7an2IIEVLw

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



Wayne Rooney reflects on Ole Gunnar Solskjær's sacking and stories linking him to the vacant 🗣️ "I am committed to this club..."Wayne Rooney reflects on Ole Gunnar Solskjær's sacking and stories linking him to the vacant #MUFC job 🗣️ "I am committed to this club..."Wayne Rooney reflects on Ole Gunnar Solskjær's sacking and stories linking him to the vacant #MUFC job https://t.co/7w7LTbKEQd

Football Daily @footballdaily



reacts to the news that Mauricio Pochettino is Manchester United's number one target 🗣 "They're waiting on Pochettino not being successful at another club? If he won the Champions League, PSG would not let him go." @GNev2 reacts to the news that Mauricio Pochettino is Manchester United's number one target 🗣 "They're waiting on Pochettino not being successful at another club? If he won the Champions League, PSG would not let him go."@GNev2 reacts to the news that Mauricio Pochettino is Manchester United's number one target https://t.co/GYBCwvMycp

Yuvraj Singh @YUVSTRONG12 Tough times for @ManUtd but I’m sure they will bounce back ! Tough times don’t last but tough men do ! Be positive lads 👊🏽 #MUNWAT Tough times for @ManUtd but I’m sure they will bounce back ! Tough times don’t last but tough men do ! Be positive lads 👊🏽 #MUNWAT

ALSO READ Article Continues below

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



(via Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hugging Man United fans after leaving the training ground today 🥺(via @lukesellers98 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hugging Man United fans after leaving the training ground today 🥺(via @lukesellers98) https://t.co/eND92o6Iiy

Edited by Aditya Singh