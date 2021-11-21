Who said what: World reacts to Solskjaer’s Manchester United sacking

Manchester United have decided to part ways with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following a string of disappointing results in the past few weeks.
Manchester United suffered a shock 4-1 defeat against Watford at Vicarage Road which happened to be the final nail in Solskjaer's coffin as manager. The club made the decision public on their website. The statement read:
"Manchester United announces that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as manager. Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and it is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision. While the past few weeks have been disappointing, they should not obscure all the work he has done over the past three years to rebuild the foundations for long-term success."
Manchester United have decided to appoint former midfielder Michael Carrick as caretaker manager. United's hierarchy are looking to appoint an interim manager for the rest of the season. They will then make a permanent appointment for next season. Manchester United stated the following:
"Michael Carrick will now take charge of the team for forthcoming games, while the club looks to appoint an interim manager to the end of the season."
The writing was against the wall for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after Manchester United suffered a humiliating 5-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool at Old Trafford. The Red Devils have won just one game in their previous seven Premier League games. The barren run included defeats at the hands of Aston Villa, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City and Watford.
The defeat to Watford has left United in seventh place in the standings, 12 points behind league leaders Chelsea.
The world reacts to Manchester United's sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Various worldwide celebrities have reacted to Manchester United's decision to part ways with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Former superstar David Beckham commented on the Instagram post saying:
"The most gracious man in the room…"
Patrice Evra thanked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for making believe in the club yet again:
"Thank you for making us believe in Manchester United again people forget really quickly"
Former midfielder Ander Herrera also took to Instagram to wish Solskjaer good luck in his future endeavors:
“One of the best people I have met in football. All the best Ole.”
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has also acknowledged his clashes with Solskjaer:
"I wish him all the best. I was a pleasure to play him. He beat me more than I wanted"
Here are more reactions from various personnel associated with the Red Devils and the football world in general:
