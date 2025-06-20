Who has scored most number of direct free-kick goals in football history? Lionel Messi ranked third after stunning goal vs Porto

Lionel Messi scored the 68th direct free-kick goal of his career on Thursday, June 19, against Porto in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. La Pulga is now ranked third in the all time list of direct free-kick goalscorers, with only Lyon legend Juninho Pernambucano (77) and Brazil icon Pele (70) scoring more.

For context, Portugal superstar and bitter rival Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 64 direct free-kick goals in his career. On Thursday, Lionel Messi took to the field as part of the Inter Miami side that was staring at history.

No MLS side had ever beaten a European team in an official tournament, and the Herons needed a win to stay in contention for qualification to the knockouts. To make matters worse, it was the Portuguese club who went ahead in the eighth minute through Samu Aghehowa's penalty.

However, Telasco Segovia pulled Inter Miami level two minutes into the second half, setting the stage for some Messi magic. The Argentinean was fouled just outside the box few minutes later.

La Pulga stood over the ball, centrally outside the D box, and opted the harder of the two options. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner lifted the ball above the Porto wall, and to the goalkeeper's side.

Claudio Ramos could do nothing to stop it from nestling in the back of the next. In the process, Lionel Messi helped Inter Miami create history, as they became the first MLS side to beat a European team in an official competition.

How many direct free-kick goals has Lionel Messi scored since joining Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has scored five direct free-kick goals for Inter Miami since joining the club in 2023 following the expiry of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). La Pulga hit the ground running with the Herons, helping their lift the Leagues Cup in his debut season.

The Argentinean scored two direct free-kick goals in the tournament. The 37-year-old first direct free-kick goal in the MLS came last season against Columbus.

Messi also found the back of the net with a direct free-kick against Philadelphia Union in May this year to secure a late 3-3 draw in the MLS. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's fifth direct free-kick goal for Inter Miami was a stark reminder why he is considered by many as the Greatest of All Time. Interrestingly, the Argentinean's contract with the Herons expires at the end of this year.

