“Who scores? Me!” - Barcelona star Lamie Yamal makes emphatic prediction ahead of Champions League clash vs PSG in Paris

Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal has made a bold prediction ahead of his team's UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg clash against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Wednesday, April 10.

Yamal expects his team to earn a 1-0 win at the Parc des Princes. The youngster also claimed that he would be the scorer of the solitary goal. Speaking about the same, Yamal said (via Fabrizio Romano on X):

"I can't wait for my first quarter finals in UCL. Sometimes I think about how crazy is this when I'm in my room. In my opinion, we'll win 1-0 in Paris on Wednesday."

Yamal further added:

"Who scored? Me."

Barcelona vs PSG is set to be a tantalizing showdown between the reigning Spanish champions and French champions. La Blaugrana defeated Napoli in the last 16 on an aggregate of 4-2. The Parisians breezed past Real Sociedad via a 4-1 aggregate win.

Yamal, meanwhile, has been having an impressive campaign. He has so far scored six goals and provided seven assists in 40 matches for Barca this season. The 16-year-old is yet to grab his first Champions League goal but has managed an assist in eight appearances.

PSG boss Luis Enrique showers praise on ex-Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele completed a summer transfer from Barcelona to PSG for a reported €50.4 million. Dembele has since made 34 appearances for the Parisians, scoring once and providing 13 assists.

Luis Enrique has now heaped praise on Dembele, saying the Frenchman is unbeatable on both legs. Speaking on the same, he said (via Barca Universal)

"Dembele is a technically almost unbeatable player with both legs. You don't know if he comes out on the left or the right. I think that now, playing inside, we're going to find a better version of Dembele."

Dembele played 185 games for the Azugrana, scoring 40 goals and providing 43 assists. He had an injury-plagued campaign at the Catalan club. However, since his move to the Ligue 1 giants, the 26-year-old hasn't suffered a single injury.

