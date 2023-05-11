Who is Sergio Busquets' wife? Meet Elena Galera who is close friends with PSG superstar Lionel Messi's wife Antonella Roccuzzo

Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi spent a lot of time together whilst at Barcelona which saw their respective partners Elena Galera and Antonella Roccuzzo become close friends as well, according to Hola.

It has been more than a decade since Busquets first met Elena Galera and the pair have been together since. The couple have two children together named Enzo (7) and Levi (5).

Elena Galera has previously worked as a nurse at the Parc Tauli Hospital Universitari de Sabadell in Barcelona. However, she now works with Busquets on their personal projects.

Elena Galera also has a massive presence on social media. At the time of writing, she has more than 694,000 followers on Instagram and has been seen posting pictures of Sergio Busquets along with their two children.

Galera is a close friend of Lionel Messi's wife Antonella Roccuzzo. According to the aforementioned source, she has flown to Paris to visit Antonella after Messi left Barcelona to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the summer of 2021.

Outside of the Barcelona circle, Elena Galera is also close friends with Beatriz Espejel and Alice Campello, partners to Koke and Alvaro Morata respectively. The duo played alongside Sergio Busquets on international duty with Spain.

Sergio Busquets will be leaving Barcelona at the end of the 2022-23 season. The Spanish international came through the famous La Masia academy and made his debut in 2008 under the management of Pep Guardiola. He has since gone on to make more than 700 appearances for the club, contributing 18 goals and 45 assists from midfield.

Busquets has won numerous trophies whilst at Barcelona. These include eight La Liga titles, three UEFA Champions Leagues, seven Copa Del Reys and three FIFA Club World Cups. He was also part of the Spain squad that lifted the FIFA World Cup in 2010 and the European Championships in 2012.

Elena Galera was seen recently posting Instagram stories to commemorate her partner's time at the Nou Camp.

Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets has played numerous time together whilst at Barcelona

Sergio Busquets has shared the pitch with Lionel Messi for a total of 566 matches during their time at Barcelona. This is the second-highest number of times that Busquets has shared the pitch with a fellow teammate. The most he has played together with someone is Gerard Pique, with whom he has played 605 matches together.

Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets have not had much joint goal participation despite playing more than 550 times together. This is mainly down to Busquets' position as a defensive midfielder.

The pair have had a total of 23 joint goal participations with Busquets assisting Messi on 21 occasions while the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner assisting twice.

