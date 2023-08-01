Who is Sharon Canu? Meet Chelsea legend Ashley Cole's wife who he met in 2014 after divorce from Cheryl Tweedy

Chelsea legend Ashley Cole recently got married to Sharon Canu, 30, whom he met in 2014. The pair shared images of their high-profile wedding on social media.

Cole's former teammates, John Terry and Frank Lampard, were among the attendees in the wedding. Cole shared an image on Instagram that shows a rainbow themed smoke on the sky as he tied the knot with Canu.

The ceremony took place at Hotel La Vecchia Posta in Ladispoli. Cole met Canu in 2014 while being in Italy. The full-back was at a low point in life back then after parting ways with former Girls Aloud star Cheryl Tweedy.

Since their relationship started in 2014, Ashley Cole kept it out of spotlight. After the birth of his two children, Jaxon and Grace, Cole, once touted as a party animal, is reportedly a completely changed man.

What Chelsea legend Ashley Cole said about how he has changed over time?

Ashley Cole was a fabulous player, as he was considered one of the best in the world in his position. However, his off-field activities were often questionable.

His wild life was one of the main reasons why his first marriage came to an end, However, in 2019, the former Chelsea full-back told The Telegraph that he has changed with time:

“I was a young, angry kid at the time, and now I’ve grown up and understand the things I did is life, it happens. I’ve learnt from it. It's made me a better person. It’s made me a great dad."

Cole added:

“These are the things I focus on now, my kids and my girlfriend. It’s a different me. I’m more of a family man now. You won’t see me in nightclubs any more. You’ll see me at a park pushing my kids.”

Cole and Canu's first child, Jaxon, was born in 2016, while their second, a daughter named Grace, was born in 2018. The responsibilities of fatherhood have seemingly changed the former Chelsea defender for the better.