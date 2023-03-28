Who is Sinem Calhanoglu? Meet Hakan Calhanoglu’s wife who filed divorce against him in 2018 due to rocky patch

Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu has been with his wife Sinem ever since childhood but their marriage hasn't always been smooth sailing.

The couple married in 2017 in Mannheim and were enjoying life in the Italian capital after Hakan swapped AC Milan for Inter in 2021. However, they went through a rocky spell and the Turkish playmaker filed for divorce in 2018.

Stock photography agency Alamy claims that the two had a furious argument and parted for some time. Marital problems had taken hold and it seemed as if they were on the cusp of a separation.

However, things soon changed and they reconciled, eventually giving birth to two children, Liya, 4, in 2019 and Ayaz, 1, in 2021. The Calhanoglu family are residing in Milan but could be on the move in the distant future.

Spanish outlet Fichajes reports that Leeds United and Southampton have enquired about signing Hakan Calhanoglu. Inter have placed a £22 million price tag on the Turkish midfielder.

The playmaker has been in fine form this season, scoring three goals and providing six assists in 36 games across competitions. His marital issues with Simen have subsided and he is enjoying life on and off the pitch.

Hakan Calhanoglu uploaded a heartwarming picture of his two children on his Instagram account in November last year. He captioned it:

"My motivation."

Hakan Calhanoglu on moving to Inter Milan from AC Milan

Hakan Calhanoglu revealed that he still had friends in Milan.

It is a rarity for a footballer to cross over from either Milan side given their Derby di Milano rivalry. Hakan Calhanoglu didn't have to move far when the Nerazurri signed him as a free agent when his contract with the Rossoneri expired in 2021.

The Turk explained his reasons for remaining in the Italian capital but joining AC Milan's arch-rivals. He told the 433 podcast in 2021:

“I spent positive seasons at Milan. I still have many friends there. I decided to go to Inter because I wanted a new challenge in my career."

Calhanoglu continued by explaining that his family were behind his decision to join Simone Inzaghi's side:

“They are a great club, they won the league last season and play in Champions League. I know that mine was a particular choice but this is life: you have to look forward and not backwards. Before deciding to stay in Milan, I asked all my family. Inter have always been a great team, they often beat Milan in derbies.”

