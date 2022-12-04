"Who taught you that bro?" - Ex-Arsenal teammate Mesut Ozil reacts to Olivier Giroud's cheeky finish in France's 3-1 win against Poland

Former Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil posted a hilarious reaction on Twitter after Olivier Giroud opened the scoring for France against Poland on December 4. He helped Les Bleus win 3-1 in the Round of 16 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The AC Milan centre-forward became France's all-time highest goal-scorer with 52 strikes to his name. Kylian Mbappe provided a simple pass into Giroud's path, who hit the ball into the ground to chip it over the charging goalkeeper.

This is, of course, the type of finish that Ozil has become famous for, especially during his time at Arsenal. After the 44th-minute strike, the Istanbul Besaksahir midfielder posted a GIF of him and Giroud giving each other a nod in Arsenal kits.

The caption read:

"Nice goal... who taught you that bro 😂😎🔥 #FRA #YaGunnersYa #Worldcup2022 @_OlivierGiroud_"

The pair shared the pitch 150 times as teammates during their time with the Gunners and registered an impressive 22 joint goal participation. Ozil, who won 92 caps for Germany, has only been a spectator in this edition of the World Cup.

He announced his retirement after the 2018 FIFA World Cup as a form of protest against the German Football Federation. Die Mannschaft exited the Qatar World Cup in the group stages, just like they did four years ago in Russia.

Mbappe, meanwhile, scored two goals in the second half against Poland to confirm France's place in the quarter-finals. Robert Lewandowski's penalty kick in the ninth minute of stoppage time was just a consolation for his team.

Les Bleus will now face either England or Senegal in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Kylian Mbappe creates own France record in win vs Poland

Giroud overtook Thierry Henry's tally of 51 goals for the two-time World Cup winners with his goal against Poland.

However, Mbappe also grabbed the headlines following his brace in the second half. In doing so, he became the only French player to score four or more goals in multiple World Cup tournaments.

He bagged four goals in the 2018 edition and has already scored five times in Qatar. France will hope they still have three more games to play in the tournament.

Mbappe is still eight goals away from Just Fontaine's all-time record tally of 13 goals in the 1958 World Cup. He will fancy his chances of overtaking Miroslav Klose's tally of 16 World Cup goals for Germany in his entire career.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker, after all, is still only 23 years old.

