Who is Valentina Cervantes? Meet Enzo Fernandez’s glamorous girlfriend who could move to England if Chelsea complete record transfer

According to multiple reports, Chelsea are pushing hard and true to finalize Enzo Fernandez’s transfer from Benfica on transfer deadline day (January 31).

If the Blues are successful in their quest, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner could bring his stunning girlfriend Valentina Cervantes to west London.

As per The Sun, Valentina, 22, has been with her 21-year-old footballer boyfriend, Enzo, since 2019. The young couple have a daughter named Olivia, who was born two years ago.

It has been claimed that the pair met when Valentina was studying to become an English teacher in Argentina. The Sparks flew right away and the couple have been together ever since. Last summer, when Enzo Fernandez agreed to join Benfica, Valentina Cervantes unhesitantly relocated to Portugal to be with her boyfriend.

Valentina is quite active on Instagram and has over 400,000 followers on the platform. She regularly posts pictures of her daughter and boyfriend, as well as beautiful snaps of enchanting locations. If the Argentine’s transfer is finalized, Blues fans are guaranteed to give Valentina’s followers count a seismic push.

Chelsea and Benfica failed to reach agreement over Enzo Fernandez despite night-long discussion

As per renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea and Benfica held a long discussion on the night of January 30 over the transfer of Enzo Fernandez. The Pensioners tabled a record €120 million offer to sign the player, but Benfica president Rui Costa is yet to give the transfer his blessing.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



It was again a tense night of talks as there’s still no green light from Benfica president Rui Costa to Chelsea €120m proposal.



Chelsea wanted breakthrough in the night but nothing yet.



Negotiations will continue in the morning.



madness. Enzo FernándezIt was again a tense night of talks as there’s still no green light from Benfica president Rui Costa to Chelsea €120m proposal.Chelsea wanted breakthrough in the night but nothing yet.Negotiations will continue in the morning. #DeadlineDay madness. Enzo Fernández 🚨🇦🇷 #CFCIt was again a tense night of talks as there’s still no green light from Benfica president Rui Costa to Chelsea €120m proposal.Chelsea wanted breakthrough in the night but nothing yet.Negotiations will continue in the morning.#DeadlineDay madness. https://t.co/MrjmbmTPVN

“It was again a tense night of talks as there’s still no green light from Benfica president Rui Costa to Chelsea €120m proposal. Chelsea wanted a breakthrough in the night but nothing yet,” Romano shared on Twitter.

“Negotiations will continue in the morning (31 January).”

Fernandez emerged as one of Argentina’s best performers at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He featured in all seven games in the competition, pitching in with a goal and an assist.

The central midfielder, who has a penchant for pushing further up the pitch, has been in impressive form for Benfica this season. In 29 matches across competitions, Enzo Fernandez has scored four times and claimed seven assists. The Argentina star will see his Benfica contract expire in June 2027.

Poll : 0 votes