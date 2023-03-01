Who is Vanja Bosnic? Meet Luka Modric’s wife who worked as his agent while securing Real Madrid transfer

Real Madrid superstar Luka Modric's wife Vanja Bosnic worked as the midfielder's agent when the Croatian secured his transfer from Tottenham Hotspur to Los Blancos in 2012.

Modric, 37, is three years younger than Bosnic. The pair first met in 2007, when the midfielder used to ply his trade for Dinamo Zagreb. Back then, Bosnic was a sports agent under Dinamo director Zdravko Mamic.

The pair got married in 2010. Former Tottenham Hotspur and Vatreni star Vedran Corluka was the best man at the wedding.

Their first son Ivano was born only three weeks after the wedding. The couple also have two daughters, Ema and Sofia.

Bosnic likes to keep a low profile, unlike partners and wives of other superstar players, and doesn't have a public Instagram account too.

Has Real Madrid superstar Luka Modric retired from international football?

Despite being 37, Modric remains an important player for Real Madrid. He has made 33 appearances for Los Blancos this season, scoring six goals and providing five assists.

Modric is still an active player for the Croatian national team too. Vatreni finished third at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Following their win against Morocco in the third-place play-off, the Real Madrid superstar was quizzed about his future in international football. He replied (via Fansided):

“Yes, this may have been my last game in a World Cup, but I can’t say anything. But of course, I’m very happy with my entire career in Croatia. Winning two medals is very important. My dream was to win the World Cup. It has not happened, but I am very happy.

"We have confirmed that Croatia have a great team, with a very good future ahead, and we have to continue. In the future, we will see what happens. At the least, I want to continue until the Nations League games, and then we will see what happens.”

The legendary midfielder has made 162 appearances for the Croatian national team, scoring 23 goals and providing as many assists. He was a crucial player for the team that finished runner-up to France at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The midfield maesteo won his lone Ballon d'Or award that year.

