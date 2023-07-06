Who is Viktoria Odintcova? Meet the Russian model who ignored Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram advances and 'friend-zoned' Lewis Hamilton 

Russian model Viktoria Odintcova made headlines after claiming that she once ignored a DM from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Odinctova is a social media sensation and has around five million followers on online platforms. Born in St. Petersburg, Russia, the 29-year-old treats fans to many stunning photos on social media.

Mentioning how she once got a message from Cristiano Ronaldo but ignored it, she said (via The Sun):

"That happened… He (Ronaldo) even wrote to me. It was a long time ago. He wrote, ‘Hi, how are you?’ I deleted the message and didn’t reply."

She added:

"Of course, I didn’t give him a chance, come on! I know some other girls he wrote to, so I understood straight away, ‘dude, goodbye, delete.’"

Odinctova made those claims back in 2017. Her alleged exchange, or the lack of it, took place before Cristiano Ronaldo was in a relationship with Georgina Rodriguez. The footballer has refused to make a comment on the matter.

Viktoria Odinctova has also said that she has been in contact with F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton. She added that the F1 driver is the most famous person in her contact list and said:

"The most famous person in my phonebook is Lewis Hamilton. The last time he messaged me was November 15, to congratulate me on my birthday. We’re friends, we just write to each other and call sometimes. He’s in the friend zone..."

She continued:

“I go to his races occasionally, the last time was in Sochi [at the Russian Grand Prix]. We’ve been friends for three years. When I met him, I could barely speak English, I could only understand it."

Cristiano Ronaldo is not the only football superstar Viktoria Odinctova has a connection with

Viktoria Odinctova came into the spotlight with her claims about ignoring Cristiano Ronaldo's message. The Portuguese superstar, however, is not the only football sensation she has a connection with.

Odinctova revealed that she personally knows Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar Jr. She added that she got to know the Brazilian through mutual friend Lewis Hamilton. Odinctova said:

“I’m in touch with Neymar because he’s friends with Lewis, I know him through Lewis. I understand that he’s a normal guy, we message each other on Instagram.”

