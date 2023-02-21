Who will Lionel Messi’s Argentina compete against for 2023 Laureus World Team of the Year award? 5 other nominees including Real Madrid revealed

The 2023 Laureus World Sports awards have released their nominees in various categories, including the best team, and Lionel Messi's Argentina are, unsurprisingly, in the running.

The Albiceleste won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar last December, beating defending champions France in the finals in penalty shootouts in a thrilling encounter.

It was their third title in the competition and a first since 1986, ending an almost four-decade wait to lift the biggest prize in football.

While Argentina could be the favorites to win the Laureus Team of the Year award, they face competition from Real Madrid, who completed the La Liga and Champions League double last year.

Los Blancos won their record-extending 35th top-flight trophy followed by a 14th title in Europe, defeating Liverpool 1-0 in the Paris finals. It was followed by a fifth UEFA Super Cup trophy, making it three trophies for the calendar year.

The other teams competing in the best team categories are France's men's rugby team, NBA's Golden State Warriors, Red Bull Racing and England's women's football team.

The Lionesses won the UEFA European Championship last year on home turf for their first title in the competition after defeating Germany 2-1 in the finals in extra-time.

The Golden State Warriors, meanwhile, won the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics for their fourth championship in eight years and a seventh overall, while Red Bull won the world title.

The French rugby team ended 2022 as the only men's tier 1 nation to record a 100% win rate, winning each of their 10 fixtures.

The Laureus World Sports awards were started in 2000 and are widely considered one of the most prestigious prize ceremonies in all of the sporting world.

Argentina's Lionel Messi in the running for the best player

Lionel Messi with the Golden Ball Award at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Speaking of Lionel Messi, the Argentine captain has been nominated for the 2022 Laureus Sportsman of the Year, mainly due to his heroics in his national team's FIFA World Cup triumph.

The 35-year-old ace was an instrumental figure in his side's success, netting seven goals, including two in the finals, and making three assists while also picking up the tournament's 'best player' award.

With that, Messi has now completed his trophy cabinet, having won every possible major trophy for his club and country, and is seen as the leading contender for the Ballon d'Or award too.

However, he faces competition from his PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe, who picked up the World Cup runners-up medal but was the top-scorer with eight goals, including a sensational hat-trick in the final.

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal, NBA star Stephan Curry, pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis and F1 champion Max Verstappen are the other nominations in the category.

