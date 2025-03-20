Who will wear Argentina’s No. 10 shirt while Lionel Messi misses World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil? 

Angel Correa is all set to wear the No. 10 shirt for Argentina in Lionel Messi's absence in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, according to journalist Nani Senra (via Mundo Albiceleste's X handle). The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is all set to miss the upcoming games due to discomfort in his adductor region.

La Albiceleste face Uruguay on Friday (March 21) and Brazil on Tuesday (March 25) but will be without their prodigal son for the games. Argentina are currently leading the South American qualifiers table after 12 games, five points ahead of Uruguay in second.

Lionel Messi confirmed the news on social media and said he will be cheering from the sidelines.

“I'm sad to miss these important games against Uruguay and Brazil with the national team. I really wanted to play but a small injury means I need to rest for a bit, so I can't be there. I'll be supporting and cheering from here like any other fan. Let's go, Argentina!” Messi wrote.

Correa wore the No. 10 shirt against Bolivia in September 2023 in La Pulga's absence. The 30-year-old has registered seven goals and five assists from 39 games for Atletico Madrid this campaign.

Meanwhile, Messi's workload has been managed at club level as well this season. New Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano has opted to rest his talisman whenever possible.

However, La Pulga picked up a muscle complaint against Atlanta in a recent game, where he scored another impressive solo goal and helped his side win 2-1 in the MLS on March 16. The 37-year-old has been on fire for the Herons this campaign, registering four goals and two assists from five games so far.

How many goals has Lionel Messi scored for Argentina?

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has scored 112 goals from 191 games for Argentina so far in his career. Only Cristiano Ronaldo (135 from 217 games) has scored more goals than La Pulga in men's international football.

Messi also has 58 international assists to his name, the joint most in men's international football alongside USMNT legend Landon Donovan. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has registered 14 goals and 18 assists from 39 appearances in Copa Americas, winning the tournament twice.

Lionel Messi also has 13 goals and eight assists from 26 games in FIFA World Cups and famously guided Argentina to the Holy Grail of football in 2022. La Pulga's contract with Inter Miami expires at the end of this year. As such, his future remains uncertain ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

