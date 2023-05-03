"Who would've imagined the story would end like this?" - French publication suggests Lionel Messi is on his way out of PSG after suspension 

Renowned French publication L’Equipe has claimed that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have made an example out of Lionel Messi by imposing a sizable penalty on him. The outlet ran the story on the first page with the title 'La Rupture', adding that the Barcelona legend is heading towards a summer departure.

According to Sky Sports, Lionel Messi asked the Parisians to approve his commercial trip to Saudi Arabia on Sunday (30 April). The Ligue 1 giants refused to grant his request, but Messi, who is a brand ambassador for Saudi Arabia tourism, went anyway. PSG have since reportedly suspended Messi for two games and fined him two weeks' salary for disobedience.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Leo Messi has been told to stay away from PSG training for two weeks. He will play no matches in that time and be fined two weeks wages also.



L’Equipe has lauded Les Parisiens for holding their ground, claiming that by sanctioning Messi, Christophe Galtier and Luis Campos have shown that no one is above the club. On Wednesday (3 May), L’Equipe wrote:

“Who would have imagined that the story would end like this?

“Last summer, during the induction of [Christophe] Galtier as coach, he had insisted on the discipline he wanted to put in place with football advisor Luis Campos”

It continued:

“The duo wanted to embody a new era, with more requirements, and fewer privileges.

“So often criticised for its weakness, PSG has made an example and sent a message that even the biggest star, a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, and recently crowned world champion, is not above the rules.”

As a result of the sanctions, the Argentina icon will miss the Parisians’ Ligue 1 clashes against Troyes (May 7) and Ajaccio (May 13).

The 35-year-old has entered the last two months of his contract at PSG and is yet to agree to an extension.

Lionel Messi cut a frustrated figure in PSG’s defeat to Lorient

Christophe Galtier’s side fell to a shock 3-1 defeat to Lorient at the Parc des Princes on Sunday, which allowed second-placed Marseille to move within five points of them. Enzo Le Fee, Darline Yongwa and Ahmadou Bamba Dieng scored for the visitors while Kylian Mbappe scored the Ligue 1 leaders' only goal.

Lionel Messi, who joined Mbappe in attack, had a game to forget. The Lorient defenders did ever so well to close him down, not allowing him to make his trademark passes to teammates. They also kept him from pulling the trigger, with Lionel Messi ending the match with only a single shot, which was blocked.

Over the course of the game, Messi played just three passes into the final third, played only a single accurate long ball, and lost four of eight ground duels.

