Who is Zoe Cristofoli? Meet Manchester United and Chelsea linked footballer’s tattoo artist girlfriend who met him during pandemic

AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez, who has been linked with moves to Manchester United and Chelsea, is in a relationship with Zoe Cristofoli. Cristofoli is a tattoo artist and has inks all over her body.

She has tattoos of a snake, her mom's face, and other writings on her body, including a massive one on her neck. Cristofoli has been working as a tattoo artist since the tender age of 15.

The 27-year-old owns a clothing brand, OE. She also has a tattoo parlour, named Ink Studi Lagrange in Turin. She has been in a relationship with Hernandez since 2020, and the couple also have a son together.

The French full-back, meanwhile, has been linked with a move away from AC Milan in the summer. Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester United are closely following the player.

Chelsea looking to sign Manchester United target

Manchester United's intentions to raid the market in the summer for a new striker is well-documented. Benfica's Portuguese attacker Goncalo Ramos is a player the Red Devils are closely following.

Ramos, a talented youngster, came to prominence after scoring a stunning hat-trick for Portugal against Switzerland in the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. A move away from Benfica might be on the cards for the player.

While the Red Devils are interested in the player, Chelsea could play spoilsport. Blues' co-owner Todd Boehly is set to be present to watch him live in action later on Friday (April 7).

Benfica play FC Porto in a mega Liga Portugal showdown. Ramos has been among the goals this season. The 21-year-old has bagged 25 goals and provided ten assists in 37 games across competitions this campaign.

Top European clubs look set to raid Benfica in the summer to sign Ramos. Whether he ends up in the Premier League remains to be seen, though.

