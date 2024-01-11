"Whoever is the opponent, it does not matter. We play to win" - Real Madrid star makes confident claim ahead of potential Barcelona clash 

Real Madrid midfielder Arda Guler made an emphatic claim after their 5-3 win over rivals Atletico Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana semi-final on Wednesday, January 10.

Los Blancos came out on top in a thrilling encounter at Al-Awwal Park on Wednesday. Atletico opened the scoring in the sixth minute via Mario Hermoso before Antonio Rudiger restored parity in the 20th minute. Ferland Mendy gave the Merengues the lead in the 29th minute before Antonio Griezmann equalised eight minutes later.

In the second half, Rudiger's own goal in the 78th minute made it 3-2 in Atletico Madrid's favor. However, Dani Caravajal scored in the 85th minute to make it 3-3 and take the game to extra time.

Joselu (116') scored for Real Madrid in the second half of extra time with Brahim Diaz securing the win in the second minute of stoppage time.

Los Blancos will now face either Barcelona or Osasuna in the final on Sunday (January 14) at the Al-Awwal Park.

After the win over Atletico Madrid, Arda Guler was asked by a reporter who he'd rather face in the final. He replied (via Get Football):

“This is Real Madrid, whoever is the opponent, it does not matter. We play to win.”

Carlo Ancelotti's side lost the Supercopa de Espana final 3-1 against Barcelona last season. They will be keen for revenge if the Blaugrana get past Osasuna in the semi-final.

Arda Guler on making his second Real Madrid appearance against Atletico Madrid

Los Blancos signed Arda Guler from Fenerbahce last summer for a reported fee of €20 million plus add-ons. However, the youngster had to wait a long time for his debut after suffering an injury in pre-season.

Guler started in Real Madrid's 3-1 win at Arandina CF in the Copa del Rey Round of 32 on January 6, playing around an hour. He then featured for eight minutes against Atletico Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana semi-final on Wednesday.

After the game, he spoke about finally being back on the pitch, saying (via Tivibu Spor):

"I am very happy, I have a very nice family and friendship environment here.

"I was injured for 5-6 months, our coach immediately recruited me. He always expresses his confidence. Hopefully, everything will be better."

Guler insisted that this is just the beginning and he is looking to continue to improve and feature more regularly. He said:

"I'm still at the beginning of my dreams, there is a very high quality staff here, I hope I can continue to be in the squad!"

Guler made 51 senior appearances for Fenerbahce before joining Real Madrid and contributed nine goals and 12 assists.