"Whoever plays, though, the outcome will be the same" - Chris Sutton makes prediction for Bournemouth v Manchester City

Pundit Chris Sutton has predicted a 4-0 win for Manchester City in their upcoming Premier League clash against Bournemouth on Saturday, November 4.

Following their outstanding performance in the Manchester derby, City will be looking to secure their fourth consecutive win in all competitions at the Etihad Stadium. Conversely, Bournemouth are looking to recover from their recent EFL Cup loss to Liverpool.

Ahead of the recent derby, Pep Guardiola acknowledged Manchester United as "dangerous". However, his team effortlessly secured a 3-0 win against Erik ten Hag's side, wrapping up October on a euphoric note.

Furthermore, history is on Manchester City's side, as they have triumphed in all 12 of their Premier League games against Bournemouth. This includes a commanding 4-0 win from the 2022-23 season. Given such a record, Guardiola and his squad are undeniably entering this match with high expectations.

Sutton shared similar sentiments, predicting a 4-0 win for the Cityzens and telling the BBC:

"Bournemouth finally got their first league win under Andoni Iraola last weekend but I'm still not convinced about him. Let's face it, his side are in for a tough afternoon at Etihad Stadium, where Manchester City have won their past 21 home games in all competitions."

He continued:

"City boss Pep Guardiola might make a few changes here and it will be interesting to see whether he goes with Jack Grealish or Jeremy Doku on the left - Doku was brilliant there against Brighton, then Grealish came in and played so well against Manchester United. Whoever plays, though, the outcome will be the same - I am expecting the City juggernaut to roll on."

Many fans and pundits are convinced that Manchester City striker Erling Haaland hasn't been up to his usual standards this season. But Sutton begs to differ:

"People still seem to be saying that City striker Erling Haaland isn't quite the same player this season, but I don't buy that myself. He is still scoring a barrel-load of goals and I'd expect him to get a couple more here."

Who could play for Manchester City against Bournemouth?

The Etihad-based club will miss the midfield mastery of Kevin De Bruyne, as he is on the road to recovery from a prolonged hamstring injury. However, the defensive strength of the team will see a boost with Manuel Akanji back in action, following a one-game hiatus due to suspension.

Bernardo Silva's stellar performance as the central midfielder against Manchester United will have given Guardiola food for thought. While there's the possibility of retaining the Portuguese maestro alongside Rodri in the midfield, a shift might see Silva positioned on the right.

On the offensive front, Jeremy Doku's recent exploits could give him the nod over Jack Grealish for the left-wing slot. Complementing the attack will be Julian Alvarez, who is likely to play second fiddle to Erling Haaland.