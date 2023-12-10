"Whoever said that in public is a disgrace" - Former Manchester United star calls out 'ridiculous' criticism of Red Devils skipper Bruno Fernandes

Former Manchester United defender Phil Neville came to Bruno Fernandes' defense after the Portuguese midfielder was criticised by Richard Keys following the Red Devils' 3-0 loss against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Bruno Fernandes was booked for arguing with the referee during the Red Devils' loss against the Cherries at Old Trafford. As a result of the yellow card, the Portuguese midfielder will miss the Red Devils' trip to Anfield on December 17 (Sunday).

Richard Keys, while speaking on beIN sports, suggested that Fernandes got himself booked deliberately as he wanted to avoid United's trip to Anfield. He said (via the Mirror):

"I think he knows at 3-0 down, United stopped playing and it could have been four or five. I think he knows that next week could be a bad day out for the football club."

"I think he knew he gets booked and misses the game. That, for me, sums him up. He is not a captain, he is not a leader and his position there has been questioned by proper Manchester United captains."

Phil Neville, who is currently the head coach of the Portland Timbers in the MLS, has shown support for the 29-year-old. The former United defender stated that the public statements made against the Portuguese midfielder are a disgrace. He said:

"I think that's ridiculous talk, whoever said that in public is a disgrace. If you look at Bruno Fernandes, I love Bruno Fernandes, he cares about Manchester United. Look at the teams in the top six, that's the one player I'd take. Look at the one player who comes out after a defeat - it's Bruno Fernandes."

"Captains over the years have played like Bruno Fernandes. Roy Keane whinged and whined like Bruno Fernandes. In this team, he's the best player, he plays right wing, centre midfield and he just gets on with it because he cares about the club."

This season, Bruno Fernandes has made 22 appearances for the Red Devils across different competitions, bagging five goals and five assists. Next up, Erik ten Hag's side will face Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich at Old Trafford on December 12 (Tuesday).

Manchester United are looking forward to signing Bundesliga forward next summer: Reports

According to The Daily Mirror, Manchester United are interested in signing RB Leipzig striker Lois Openda next summer, as a replacement for Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho. The Red Devils are hoping to move on the underperforming duo.

This season, the Belgian forward has made 22 appearances across all competitions and has recorded 14 goals and three assists for the Bundesliga side.

Openda also scored twice against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League on November 29 (Wednesday). According to the same report, Tottenham Hotspur are also in the race to sign the Belgian forward as a replacement for Richarlison.

Since joining Spurs in July 2022, the Brazilian forward has made 48 appearances, recording only five goals and seven assists.