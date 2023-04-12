"Whole situation will be evaluated" - Manchester United's Marcel Sabitzer issues update on future at the Red Devils

Manchester United midfielder Marcel Sabitzer has revealed that he has not yet discussed his future with the Red Devils hierarchy, claiming that he will evaluate everything in the summer.

Manchester United signed Sabitzer on loan from Bayern Munich on deadline day in January. Erik ten Hag has since used him in 12 games in all competitions, getting a series of convincing displays in return. Emerging as a competent backup for Christian Eriksen and Casemiro, the 29-year-old has pitched in with a goal and an assist for United.

According to Football Insider, the Dutch tactician likes Sabitzer’s professionalism, mentality, and fitness level and wants United to make his stay permanent. Sabitzer, however, has claimed that the club have not yet talked about making his stay permanent, revealing that he will evaluate his situation at the end of the season.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



“Until then, I want to give everything here — then in the summer, the whole situation will be evaluated”. Marcel Sabitzer: “Man United made it clear that my loan was project until the summer, then we'll see”, told Bild“Until then, I want to give everything here — then in the summer, the whole situation will be evaluated”. Marcel Sabitzer: “Man United made it clear that my loan was project until the summer, then we'll see”, told Bild 🚨🔴 #MUFC“Until then, I want to give everything here — then in the summer, the whole situation will be evaluated”. https://t.co/zvdnz8l8ph

Speaking to BILD, Sabitzer said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Man United made it clear that my loan project was until the summer, then we'll see.

“Until then, I want to give everything here — then in the summer, the whole situation will be evaluated.”

Sabitzer’s contract does not have a purchase clause included. As per Football Insider, Bayern Munich would be happy to let the player leave for £25–30 million this summer.

Manchester United could have to spend £80 million to land Moises Caicedo

Despite signing a new four-year deal with Brighton & Hove Albion in March, Moises Caicedo could leave the Amex Stadium this summer, Football Insider has reported (via The Peoples Person). It has been claimed that the Seagulls would be willing to let the defensive midfielder leave for a massive £80 million fee this summer.

It has been claimed that Manchester United are eager to land the 21-year-old as a backup for defensive midfielder Casemiro this summer. The former Real Madrid star is currently the only dependable defensive midfielder in the team, and the Mancunians are determined to change that.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Brighton want £80m to sell Ecuador midfielder Moisés Caicedo to Manchester United this summer.



(Source: Football Insider) Brighton want £80m to sell Ecuador midfielder Moisés Caicedo to Manchester United this summer.(Source: Football Insider) 🚨 Brighton want £80m to sell Ecuador midfielder Moisés Caicedo to Manchester United this summer. (Source: Football Insider) https://t.co/lTHQf5kePp

Premier League leaders Arsenal wanted to sign Caicedo in January, but Brighton did not accept their £70 million offer at the time. The Gunners are still reportedly interested in signing him, while Liverpool and Chelsea also fancy the midfielder.

Poll : 0 votes