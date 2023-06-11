Erling Haaland was left a bit taken aback by Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards' recent query. After Manchester City won the Champions League by defeating Inter Milan in the final by a score of 1-0, Haaland made an appearance on CBS Sport.

He said that he was feeling a bit nervous and felt it in his stomach. Carragher, who was part of the broadcast panel along with Richards and others, asked the Norwegian:

"Any better?"

Haaland was a bit flabbergasted by the query. He replied, saying:

"Why are they always asking awkward questions?"

Manchester City, meanwhile, won the first UEFA Champions League title in their history. Haaland played a starring role in the triumph. He scored 12 goals in the competition this season.

Haaland scored 52 goals in 53 games overall in all competitions this season. He scored 36 goals in the Premier League, a record in a 38-game season. While he handled defenders with ease, Carragher and Richards proved to be too much for the towering striker.

Manchester City talisman Erling Haaland spoke about Pep Guardiola

Since taking over at Manchester City, Pep Guardiola has given the Sky Blue a new identity. The Cityzens have already conquered English football under the Spaniard. The former Barcelona manager has now helped the team win the UEFA Champions League as well.

Haaland has also found his best form since his arrival in the summer. Since joining City from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, he has fitted seamlessly into the team. The striker spoke about Pep Guardiola as a manager, saying (via The National News):

"It's such a big game, the pressure is unbelievable, you all know that. To work with Pep is really special. We have a good relationship and he's helped me a lot. I look forward to developing even more. I'm still young. I have a lot of years left. To be getting trained by him every day, the best coach in the world, it's a good place to be.”

Pep Guardiola has previously managed the likes of Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski in his career. Erling Haaland has proven to be a player of the same calibre so far. The pair could be expected to accomplish more in their time together in the coming years.

