"Why always against Uruguay" - Luis Suarez goes on a furious rant and blasts referee for not awarding 2 penalties against Ghana

Veteran Uruguay forward Luis Suarez has slammed the referees and FIFA following his side's exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

His comments came after his country's final Group H match against Ghana on Friday (December 2). Uruguay registered a 2-0 win thanks to Giorgian De Arrascaeta's brace, with Suarez assisting the second goal.

However, that wasn't enough for the South American giants as South Korea beat Portugal 2-1 in the other Group H game. With both the Koreans and Uruguay tied on four points, the former progressed to the last 16 as they scored more goals across three matches (four to two).

On a night that had plenty of drama, Luis Suarez and Uruguay had other chances to score but couldn't convert. A couple of refereeing decisions went against them as well, with Darwin Nunez and Edinson Cavani unsuccessfully appealing for penalties after being brought down in the box.

Several Uruguay players even argued with the referee as he headed into the tunnel after the game.

Speaking after the game, Suarez revealed that he tried to meet his family following the full-time whistle, but wasn't allowed to do so by FIFA. He slammed the organization and told TeleDoce (as quoted by the Mirror):

"I saw a France player with his children on the substitute bench. So, why always (is it a problem) against Uruguay? It seems that we have to have another power at the media level to have access to have my children to allow them come down for a second to greet me, but hey, that's FIFA."

The former Barcelona and Liverpool forward added about the penalty incidents involving Nunez and Cavani:

"I see a penalty for Cavani because he is cut off by the defender and he puts his body in front of him. Darwin's is very clear too. They are not excuses, but incredible penalties are being awarded in this World Cup.

"And there is the committee of referees and FIFA, and they have to try to explain themselves better, at least."

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball An emotional Luis Suarez launched a furious rant against FIFA after Uruguay were eliminated from the World Cup mirror.co.uk/sport/football… An emotional Luis Suarez launched a furious rant against FIFA after Uruguay were eliminated from the World Cup mirror.co.uk/sport/football…

South Korea's surprise win over Portugal meant Uruguay failed to qualify for the knockouts of the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 2002. Luis Suarez and Co. notably made it into the quarterfinals of the 2018 edition, where they fell to eventual winners France.

What lies ahead for Luis Suarez?

Many believe the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be the last one for Uruguay striker Luis Suarez, who will be 39 when the next World Cup comes around.

If that is the case, he will exit the prestigious international competition after recording seven goals and five assists in 16 matches across four editions.

Suarez's club career has also taken an unexpected trajectory following his exploits over a six-year period with Barcelona. The Blaugrana allowed him to join arch-rivals Atletico Madrid in 2020, with the striker leading his new team to the La Liga title that very season.

He then left Atletico in 2022 to join boyhood club Nacional and helped them win the 2021-22 Primera Division title.

Luis Suarez announced before the World Cup that he was set to depart from the Uruguayan top-flight club as well. It remains to be seen where the prolific striker will go next.

Get Cameroon vs Brazil live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group H in FIFA World Cup 2022? Ghana Portugal Uruguay Korea Republic 3118 votes