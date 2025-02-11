"Why does Ancelotti keep torturing me", "He is the only issue here" - Fans react to Real Madrid star's inclusion in XI for Man City UCL clash

Real Madrid fans are conveying their displeasure on X after Carlo Ancelotti included Ferland Mendy in his starting XI to face Manchester City. The two sides are set to face each other in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 32 at the Etihad Stadium later tonight (Tuesday, February 11).

Thibaut Courtois starts in goal for Real Madrid. Fede Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Raul Asencio, and Ferland Mendy make up the defense. The midfield comprises of Eduardo Camavinga, Dani Ceballos, and Jude Bellingham. Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, and Kylian Mbappe start up front to complete the starting XI.

Los Blancos' defense has been heavily weakened with the likes of Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, and Lucas Vasquez ruled out due to injury. Mendy starts ahead of Fran Garcia at left-back, despite struggling for form in his 23 appearances across competitions this season.

One Real Madrid fan posted:

"Mendy is the only issue here."

Another fan tweeted:

"Mendy better deliver game of his life.."

Other fans reacted below:

"Only change would have been fran garcia for mendy," one fan commented

"Mendy starting at LB tonight, oh boy. Courtois can kiss that clean sheet goodbye right now," another added

"Ancelotti started Ferland Mendy over Fran Garcia again", one fan posted

"Was hoping for Fran but it’s probably the best there can be with the current situation," one fan typed

"Ferland Mendy???! And Camavinga Why does Ancelotti keep torturing me," another questioned

"I’m happy to be here" - Real Madrid star dismisses links with Saudi Pro League move ahead of Man City UCL showdown

Real Madrid winger Rodrygo has shut down rumors linking him with a possible move to the Saudi Pro League. The Brazilian forward stated he is happy at the Santiago Bernabeu and wishes to stay at the club for "many years".

Rodrygo has been linked with a move to SPL giants Al-Hilal this summer to replace Neymar in recent weeks. However, during the Manchester City pre-match press conference, Rodrygo said (via @MadridXtra on X):

“Saudi bid? I want to stay at Real Madrid for many years, I’m happy to be here."

Since making his senior debut for Los Blancos, Rodrygo has been an essential part of the club's success over the past five years. The 24-year-old has scored 67 goals and provided 48 assists in 248 appearances across all competitions, helping his side win 13 trophies.

