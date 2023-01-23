Why did Arsenal turn to Leandro Trossard after missing out on Mykhailo Mudryk?

A transfer of €26 million from Brighton Hove & Albion to Arsenal has been buzzing the transfer window. Leandro Trossard has arrived at the Gunners from Brighton, penning a three-and-a-half-year deal that contains the option of a further year.

There's a number of factors that make him an ideal signing for the Gunners. Brighton are having a wonderful season and Trossard has been phenomenal for them before the World Cup. Hence, he is a player who doesn’t need time to overcome the demands of the Premier League and can almost provide an immediate impact on the team.

Arsenal FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Furthermore, with Gabriel Jesus injured and only Eddie Nkethiah as a senior option, the Gunners were walking on a thin road. They needed a proven goal scorer and they've got one in the form of their new signing.

In the 16 appearances he has made this term, he has scored seven times already. He also scored a hat-trick at Anfield this season.

Arsenal is in need of versatility and a bargain certainly helped their transfer budget

Croatia v Belgium: Group F - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

It is no secret that Mikel Arteta loves a versatile player who can play multiple positions with a technical mindset. Look at the signing of Zinchenko, who perfectly fits the bill. Similarly, Trossard can play on the left, right, and as a secondary striker or even as a false nine. Hence, he fits the profile for them completely.

Moreover, time and time again we have seen that the January transfer window is a bit difficult in terms of scouting talent as clubs are reluctant to sell. Since it's difficult to sign a replacement on short notice, teams tend to avoid disturbing the balance of their squad by shipping off players. Hence, finding a Premier League-proven player like Trossard at just €26 million is truly a bargain.

All in all, he could potentially be the steal of the January window and possibly help Arsenal win the Premier League after 19 years.

