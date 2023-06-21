Piers Morgan questions if 'underperforming' Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz is the missing link to Arsenal title chances

TV personality Piers Morgan has criticized Arsenal's pursuit of Kai Havertz, deeming the German an underperforming Chelsea star.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that a five-year deal has already been agreed upon between the player and the north London side. A fee of £65 million is being touted for the signing to go through.

However, British broadcaster Morgan has questioned Arsenal's decision to target Havertz following a lackluster season with Chelsea. He tweeted:

"Am I the only Arsenal fan underwhelmed by this news? Why does Arteta think under-performing Chelsea stars are the missing link to our Title chances?"

Havertz struggled for form this past season at Stamford Bridge. The 24-year-old managed just nine goals and one assist in 47 games across competitions.

The German was part of a Blues side that performed woefully, finishing 12th in the Premier League and trophyless. However, Arteta is keen on the attacker as he looks to bolster his attack and add creativity.

Havertz's spell with Chelsea has failed to meet expectations following a £75.8 million move from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020. The Germany international has scored 32 goals and provided 15 assists in 139 games across competitions.

The highlight of his time with the west Londoners is the winner he scored in their 2021 Champions League final against Manchester City. Aside from that memorable moment, his spell at Stamford Bridge has been disappointing.

Arsenal are looking to build on their impressive 2022-23 campaign which saw them go head-to-head with Manchester City for the title. They eventually missed out by five points after holding an eight-point lead in January.

Chelsea's Conor Gallagher lauds Arsenal star Bukayo Saka after he nets hat-trick for England

Saka scored a superb hat-trick for the Three Lions.

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has heaped praise on Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka after his heroics for England this past Monday (June 19). The young Gunners forward scored the first hat trick of his career in a 7-0 mauling of North Macedonia.

Gallagher has branded Saka as one of the best players in the world. He said (via 101greatgoals):

“He is right up there [among the best] and he is only getting better. He is a special player and to get a hat-trick was amazing for him."

The duo have risen through the youth ranks in the England setup and Gallagher alluded to this. He added:

“I have played with Bukayo since I think the Under-19s. Even then you could see that he would become a top player and to see how he has progressed until now has been amazing and I am sure he is going to get even better.”

Saka has been in remarkable form this past season for club and country. He bagged 15 goals and 11 assists in 48 games across competitions for Arsenal.

The 21-year-old also impressed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He scored three goals and provided one assist in four games in Qatar.

Poll : 0 votes