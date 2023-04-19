Why does Barcelona want to re-sign Lionel Messi? New report details key reasons behind the La Liga club's pursuit of the PSG star

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi for three primary reasons. The Argentine is currently in the final months of his contract with the Parisian club.

The 35-year-old is yet to agree a new deal and there have been numerous reports linking Messi with a move back to Camp Nou. SPORT reporter David Bernabeu Reverter has outlined the three main reasons behind Barca's interest in re-signing Messi.

First of all, the Blaugrana want to bring Messi back for sporting reasons. The Catalan giants are undergoing a rebuilding process under Xavi Hernandez and believe Messi's presence could enhance the process. Furthermore, Xavi thinks the team lacks attacking creativity, a problem Messi can provide an instant solution for.

Then there is an institutional reason. The Blaugrana still have a bad taste regarding how Messi had to leave for PSG in 2021. Joan Laporta promised that the Argentine would be offered a new deal. However, it never came to fruition due to La Liga's wage cap rules. Laporta is keen to right that wrong by bringing Barcelona's greatest ever player back to the club.

There is also a financial motivation to bring Lionel Messi back. While the team has a superstar like Robert Lewandowski, Messi's popularity is on a different level. Barcelona believe re-signing the Argentine would enhance the team's global brand. Furthermore, they think that the club's revenue would go up by 25% to 30% if Lionel Messi returns to the club.

La Liga president Javier Tebas wishes that Barcelona re-sign Lionel Messi from PSG

While Barcelona are interested in bringing Lionel Messi back to Camp Nou, they face a few financial difficulties in a bid to do so.

La Liga president Javier Tebas, however, is keen to see the Argentine back at the Catalan club.

Speaking about the PSG superstar's potential return to Spain, Tebas said (via Barca Universal):

“Today I don’t see his signing as feasible. But there’s a lot of time left and Barça can still make moves to get him, I hope and wish they make it happen. I’m a fan of Messi, he is the best player in the world.”

Considering Messi's immense legacy at the Catalan club, a potential return for the player would be massive, to say the least.

