Why did Bayern Munich cancel Thomas Tuchel's post-match conference after loss to Bochum? Reports reveal actual reason for change in plans

Bayern Munich canceled manager Thomas Tuchel's post-match press conference after their 3-2 defeat against VfL Bochum in the Bundesliga on Sunday, February 18.

The Bavarians suffered their third defeat in a row across competitions on Sunday, losing against Bochum at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion. They had suffered a 3-0 defeat against title rivals Bayer Leverkusen last weekend before losing 1-0 against Lazio in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg.

After their disappointing defeat against Bochum, Tuchel's post-match press conference was canceled. As per a report from MiaSanMia, it was done because of time restraints.

The match was stopped multiple times due to fan protests, which led to the game extending beyond two hours! Hence, with the Bayern Munich squad set to catch the plane for Munich, Tuchel's press conference was canceled as well.

Meanwhile, the German's future at the club has come under immense speculation. Since arriving last season, Tuchel has seen the Bavarians get eliminated from the DFB Pokal twice and lose the DFL Supercup.

They narrowly won the Bundesliga title last season with an 89th-minute Jamal Musiala goal saving them. Bayern Munich are now eight points behind Bayer Leverkusen in the league standings after 22 games this time around.

However, club CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen has confirmed that Tuchel will not be sacked after the Bochum defeat.

Bayern Munich face another defeat as their season continues to crumble

Bayern Munich had 70% possession against Bochum on Sunday. They made 27 attempts on goal with 10 being on target while the visitors had 13 attempts with four being on target.

Bayern opened the scoring in the 14th minute via Jamal Musiala before Takuma Asano (38') and Keven Schlotterbeck (44') turned it around for Bochum. The hosts then made it 3-1 in the 78th minute via a Kevin Stroger penalty before Harry Kane got one back for the Bavarians in the 87th minute.

Dayot Upamecano was sent off after receiving his second yellow card in the 76th minute. It was his second sending-off in two games after receiving a red card against Lazio in midweek.

Bayern Munich created multiple good opportunities but failed to capitalise on them with Harry Kane missing two excellent chances. Moreover, the interruptions in the game didn't help the Bavarians' cause either.

Bayern will next host RB Leipzig in the league on Saturday, February 24.