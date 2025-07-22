Why is Brazilian Joao Pedro considered homegrown player at Chelsea but England international and Arsenal signing Noni Madueke isn’t?

A recent report from The Express has outlined why Chelsea's Joao Pedro is considered a homegrown player but Arsenal's Noni Madueke isn't. Both players were on the move this summer.

Joao Pedro joined the Blues from Brighton & Hove Albion in a transfer that could cost up to £60m. Madueke, meanwhile, left Chelsea to join the Gunners in a £52m deal, which includes add-ons.

However, the Englishman won't be considered a homegrown player at Arsenal. Premier League rules stated that at least eight out of the 25 players of the first team squad much be homegrown.

However, foreign players can also achieve homegrown status if they feature for an English or a Welsh club before they turn 21. To be considered homegrown, a player must be registered by the Football Association (FA) or the Football Association of Wales (FAW) between the ages of 15 and 21 for a period of three years.

Interestingly, Joao Pedro was registered with Watford between the ages of 18 and 21, so the Brazilian can be considered homegrown. Madueke, meanwhile, rose through the ranks at Crystal Palace before moving to Tottenham Hotspur.

However, his transfer to PSV in 2018 disrupted his homegrown process. While he returned to Chelsea in 2023 and went on to play seven times for England, Madueke cannot be considered homegrown.

What did Noni Madueke say after leaving Chelsea to join Arsenal this summer?

Noni Madueke has revealed that he followed his gut feeling to make the move to Arsenal this summer. The Englishman registered 11 goals and five assists from 46 games across competitions last season for Chelsea.

Speaking after arriving at the Emirates, Madueke said that he's happy to be part of the Gunners family.

"I'm somebody who goes with my gut feeling a lot of the time and I feel like it's steered me in the right direction so far. So, I don't think it's going to be any different here. I think it's going to be a great success and I'm really happy to be here," said Madueke.

He continued:

"I've spoken to Dec [Rice], Myles [Lewis-Skelly], Bukayo [Saka], even Jurrien [Timber] as well and they all say amazing things about the club and the culture here, how warm it is and how much of a family it is. I'm really happy to be a part of the Arsenal family now."

Madueke is the second player moving from Chelsea to Arsenal this summer after Kepa Arrizabalaga.

