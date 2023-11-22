Why did Brazilian police attack Argentina fans before match? Reason that led to clash which forced Lionel Messi to walk off comes to light

Shortly after the national anthems of Brazil and Argentina, Lionel Messi and his teammates returned to the dressing room due to an incident in the stands. The Argentina fans behind the goal were the subjects of a baton charge from the Brazilian police, leaving many bloodied.

The air was heavy with anticipation as Argentina and Brazil were set to face off for the first time since 2021, making the atmosphere tense. La Albiceleste returned to the Maracana, where they won the Copa America in 2021, for the first time as World champions.

Lionel Messi, who is idolized by both sets of fans for his achievements throughout his career, was forced to pull his teammates off the pitch after seeing Brazilian police brutally attack their fans.

Ahead of the match, tickets had been sold to fans of both teams to stay side-by-side in the same section of the stadium. Although it remains unclear, the clash between fans may have started during Brazil's national anthem.

The police went on a brutal baton charge, hitting the fans despite players of both teams running over to try and stop them. A Brazil fan even took the baton off a police officer and proceeded to attack a group of rival fans.

The Argentine players were triggered by the police violence against Argentine fans in Brazil before the Copa Libertadores final. Many of them had their family members among the fans in the stands, and Emiliano Martinez attempted to intervene physically.

Upon seeing these events, Lionel Messi signaled to his teammates that they would not play in such circumstances, and they left the pitch. The world champions returned to the pitch after a few minutes and managed a 1-0 win despite the drama.

Lionel Messi's Argentina overcome rivals in significant encounter

For reasons that went beyond the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup qualifiers standings, this was a match of huge importance. Both teams came into the game on the back of defeats and needed to win.

Lionel Messi was the recipient of great support from many Brazilians during the World Cup last year, and the support continued this time as well. He was cheered on by Brazilian fans, who carried his banners and celebrated his presence.

With Messi off the pitch, Nicolas Otamendi scored the winner that handed La Albiceleste all three points in the second half. Lionel Scaloni's team became the first in history to defeat Brazil on home soil in a FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Argentina also ensured that Brazil lost three consecutive games for the first time, following their defeats to Colombia and Uruguay. Both sides will meet next in March in what is widely expected to be a grudge match.