“Why would you change” – Alan McInally ‘puzzled’ by how Manchester United star has performed this season

Former top-flight striker Alan McInally has explained that he is puzzled by how Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has performed so far this season.

Fernandes helped Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United finish second in the Premier League last season. The Portugal international scored 18 goals and provided 11 assists as the Red Devils finished 12 points behind Manchester City.

However, Fernandes has struggled to make a significant impact for Manchester United this season. The 27-year-old has only found the back of the net five times in 17 Premier League matches so far, with three of them coming against Leeds United in their first game of the season.

Former top flight striker McInally is of the view that Fernandes has tweaked his playing style this campaign and is bemused by the same. The Scot hailed the attacker as a fabulous player, but questioned why he would change his approach towards the game without being asked to do so by the manager.

McInally told Footy Accumulators:

"The Fernandes one puzzles me because I think he is a fabulous football player. I don't see him shooting from distance, I don't see him hitting the target from free-kicks, I don't see him getting into those positions he was getting to when he got 18 goals last season. So, that I don't get because why would you change unless your manager tells you to do a different job."

While Fernandes has struggled to make a significant impact in the Premier League, he has been in fine form in the Champions League. The Portugal international has provided six assists in five matches in the group stages of the competition.

Fernandes will be hopeful of returning to his best form during the second half of the season.

Manchester United beat Burnley without Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes was not available for team selection for Manchester United against Burnley in the Premier League on Thursday. The 27-year-old missed the match through suspension after he received a one-match ban for picking up his fifth Premier League yellow card of the season against Newcastle United on Monday.

Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up for Ralf Rangnick's side in Fernandes' absence. The 36-year-old found the back of the net once and assisted Scott McTominay for his goal, helping Manchester United register a 3-1 victory over Burnley.

Manchester United will now be looking to build on the momentum when they host Wolves at Old Trafford next Monday. The Red Devils will also be boosted by Fernandes' return.

