"Why did he not choose a club from a 2nd division" - When Zlatan Ibrahimovic called out Cristiano Ronaldo for 'challenge' claim after Juventus move

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was not pleased with Cristiano Ronaldo's comments about taking up a challenge at Juventus and hit out at the Portuguese superstar. The former Sweden striker claimed that a challenge would have been joining a second-division side, not a club that has been winning the top-flight title.
Ronaldo took a cheeky dig at Lionel Messi in December 2018, claiming that the Argentine needed their rivalry more than him. The Al-Nassr forward added that he likes to take up challenges, which is why he moved from Manchester United to Real Madrid, before joining Juventus in 2018. He said via BBC:
"I've played in England, Spain, Italy, Portugal and for my national team, while he's still in Spain. Maybe he needs me more. For me, life is a challenge. I like it, and I like to make people happy."
Ibrahimovic hit back at Ronaldo's claims, saying that a challenge is not joining teams that have been winning silverware. He believes that Ronaldo should have picked a second-division club if he believed in what he said, and replied:
"Ronaldo talks about challenges but he decided to go to a club who have been winning the Serie A title with their eyes closed. Why did he not choose a club from a 2nd division a few years ago? Try to become a champion with such a second-division [club] and lead them to the highest level. Moving to Juventus is not a challenge at all."
Cristiano Ronaldo played 134 matches at Juventus, scoring 101 goals and assisting 22 times. He won the Serie A twice, in addition to winning the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana once each, before rejoining Manchester United in 2021.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic was not happy with Cristiano Ronaldo's comments on Ligue 1
Cristiano Ronaldo spoke highly about the Saudi Pro League in 2024, claiming the Middle Eastern league was better than Ligue 1. He believed that the level was better, and the weather made it more challenging. He said at the Globe Soccer Awards (via GOAL):
"The Saudi Pro League is better than Ligue 1, of course. I'm not saying that because I play here. I don't care what people think about it. Players should come here and they will see quickly. Just try to do sprints at 38, 39, 40 degrees..."
Zlatan Ibrahimovic was once again unimpressed with the comments and stated that he was unwilling to waste time on the debate. He added that there was no evidence for Ronaldo's claims and said (via GOAL):
"There is nothing to answer - you can't debate something when there is no evidence for one side. PSG is one of the great clubs of Europe in a very good league. Maybe only Spain and England can for sure say they are a superior league. I can't even reply to a suggestion that the Saudi League is superior - I won't even waste my time."
Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have faced each other 13 times in their career for club and country. Both players have five wins each, with the other three games ending in a draw.