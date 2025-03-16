Why is Cole Palmer not playing against Arsenal? Enzo Maresca provides update on Chelsea star

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has provided an update on Cole Palmer, who was omitted from the Blues' squad for their league clash against Arsenal. The 22-year-old forward has been the standout performer for the Blues this season, but an injury during training has kept him out of contention for the match today (March 16).

Although the exact nature of his illness has not been publicly confirmed, Maresca said on Sky Sports (via Sports Illustrated):

"Last week, as we know, he had some problem and unfortunately yesterday he had a very small problem and we think that probably after the international break he will be ready to be back with us."

"He had an injury yesterday during the session. It was a very light session and that's why we think it's nothing important. We still need to wait and we hope he can be back after the international break," he added.

Chelsea's next fixture is another London derby - this time, against Tottenham Hotspur on April 3, after the international break is over. Palmer’s absence is a huge loss for the Blues. He has not netted in his past seven league games but has 14 Premier League goals and six assists in total this season.

He was called up to the England squad for the upcoming international games. But his involvement in the Three Lions' next World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia is now in contention, with national team head coach Thomas Tuchel set to assess his fitness.

Arsenal take on Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium

Arsenal and Chelsea meet at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday in a significant London derby that may go a long way toward determining the Premier League’s top-four race.

Gunners, placed second in the standings, however, have struggled of late — they are winless in their past three league outings. The 1-1 draw they played with Manchester United last time left them vulnerable, given that Nottingham Forest are breathing down their shoulders.

Fourth-placed Blues have won four straight in all competitions, including a 1-0 win over Leicester City. But their away form is a worry, given that they are without a win in their last six Premier League matches on the road since December.

Both sides are missing key players. Arsenal will miss Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, and Kai Havertz, but Gabriel Martinelli has returned to the attack. Nicolas Jackson's absence will affect Chelsea's attacking plans, but Enzo Maresca must adapt with Pedro Neto, Christopher Nkunku, and Jadon Sancho.

